(Alliance News) - Banca Mediolanum Spa announced Friday that it had taken over 528,539 of its own shares between May 20 and May 24 and for a total value of EUR5.6 million.

Thus, the company holds 2.9 million shares, representing 0.4 percent of the share capital.

Banca Mediolanum on Friday closed 0.4 percent in the red at EUR10.69 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

