Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005508921

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:36:00 2023-02-27 am EST
2.745 EUR   +2.85%
02:13pAXA sells Monte dei Paschi stake after cash call support
RE
01:06pFrench Bourse Flashes Green as EU Confidence Improves, Northern Ireland Trade Deal Unveiled
MT
12:08pAXA Sells Most of Its Stake in Italy's Monte Dei Paschi
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AXA sells Monte dei Paschi stake after cash call support

02/27/2023 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - AXA said on Monday it was selling virtually all of the 8% stake in Monte dei Paschi di Siena it acquired when it invested into a make-or-break new share issue at the state-owned Italian bank.

AXA paid 200 million euros in November into Monte dei Paschi's (MPS) 2.5 billion euro capital increase, becoming its second biggest shareholder after the Italian state, which owns 64%.

MPS sold new shares at 2 euros each and used part of the proceeds to lay off thousands of staff in November and cut costs. Shares have rallied since to close at 2.7445 euros each on Monday.

AXA said it would communicate by Tuesday at the latest the results of the private placement it was conducting through an accelerated book building procedure on a 7.94% MPS stake.

A person with knowledge of the matter said the shares had been sold to multiple investors and not a single buyer.

AXA is the insurance partner of MPS and has invested in the bank in the past.

As MPS prepares to name new directors in April, AXA said it did not want to seek representation on the board or influence the bank's "broader long-term strategy".

"AXA believes it is timely to sell its participation purchased in the capital increase," the insurer said.

"The offering does not impact in any way AXA's partnership with the bank or AXA's commitment to the Italian market," it added. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Dina Kartit; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA 3.40% 29.375 Real-time Quote.9.04%
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. 2.83% 2.7445 Delayed Quote.38.68%
All news about BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
02:13pAXA sells Monte dei Paschi stake after cash call support
RE
01:06pFrench Bourse Flashes Green as EU Confidence Improves, Northern Ireland Trade Deal Unve..
MT
12:08pAXA Sells Most of Its Stake in Italy's Monte Dei Paschi
DJ
12:02pMib in green; Maire touches 52-week high
AN
11:59aFrench insurer Axa to sell almost all its shares in Monte dei Paschi
RE
11:17aItaly's MPS to rejoin Milan's blue-chip index from March 20 - sources
RE
02/24Milan up; oil sector well with Saipem and ERG
AN
02/24Squares bullish; Telecom Italia rises 1.3 percent
AN
02/24Italy's Monte Dei Paschi Returns to Institutional Market With Bond Issue
DJ
02/21Italian private equity fund FSI fund raised Anima stake to 9%
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 009 M 3 175 M 3 175 M
Net income 2022 -286 M -301 M -301 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 362 M 3 562 M 3 547 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 17 020
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,67 €
Average target price 2,03 €
Spread / Average Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Lovaglio CEO, Director & General Manager
Andrea Francesco Maffezzoni Chief Financial Officer
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Head-Controls, Compliance & Claims Area
Marco Giorgino Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.38.68%3 547
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.09%414 807
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.29%273 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.75%210 402
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%176 870
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.20%157 205