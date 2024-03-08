(Alliance News) - Banca MPS Spa announced Friday that it has concluded the placement of a EUR500 million EUR500 million senior preferred unsecured bond maturing in five years.

The transaction raised orders of EUR1.3 billion from more than 140 Italian and international investors.

The coupon was set at a level of 4.75 percent, below the initial yield indication announced in the 5.0 percent area and two percentage points lower than the previous senior preferred issue in August, continuing the trend of reducing the cost of funding, the company explained in a note.

On Friday, MPS closed 2.1 percent in the red at EUR3.86 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

