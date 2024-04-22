BANCA MPS : price target raised by Barclays
Ahead of the sector's first-quarter publications, the broker says it expects "solid net interest income, maintained or improved EPS forecasts for 2024 and optimistic messages on capital returns".
These positive fundamentals should continue to drive multiple upgrades and are likely to support stocks, in light of potential mergers and acquisitions', adds Barclays in its note on Italian banks.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction