BANCA MPS : price target raised by Barclays

April 22, 2024 at 09:30 am EDT Share

Barclays has reaffirmed its 'overweight' recommendation on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), with a price target raised from 4.30 to 5.30 euros, presenting the stock as its favorite among Italian banks, alongside UniCredit.



Ahead of the sector's first-quarter publications, the broker says it expects "solid net interest income, maintained or improved EPS forecasts for 2024 and optimistic messages on capital returns".



These positive fundamentals should continue to drive multiple upgrades and are likely to support stocks, in light of potential mergers and acquisitions', adds Barclays in its note on Italian banks.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.