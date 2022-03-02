Log in
Banca MPS: the Board of directors approves 2021 Draft Financial Statements

03/02/2022 | 03:08pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

BANCA MPS: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES

2021 DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Siena, 2 March 2022 - The Board of Directors of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (the "Bank"), held today under the chairmanship of Patrizia Grieco, has approved the Bank's draft financial statements and the Montepaschi Group's draft consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021, confirming the preliminary results already approved by the Board and disclosed to the market on 7 February 2022, to which reference should be made.

The documentation relating to the approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021, including the Report on corporate governance and ownership structures and the Non-financial statement approved today by the Board of Directors, will be published and made available to the public in the manner and within the terms established by the applicable laws and regulations.

This press release will be available at www.gruppomps.it

For further information:

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Tel: +39 0577 296634

Tel: +39 0577 293038

ufficio.stampa@mps.it

investor.relations@mps.it

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 20:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
