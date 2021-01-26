Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena: Piera Vitali takes over the board of statutory auditors

01/26/2021 | 02:57pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA:

PIERA VITALI TAKES OVER THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Siena, 26 January 2021 - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. announces that today Mrs. Alessia Bastiani has resigned from the office of Statutory Auditor for personal reasons. Piera Vitali - the only Alternate Auditor in office - takes over, as a standing member of the Board of Statutory Auditors, in accordance with the law and the By-laws.

Vitali's curriculum vitae has already been made available to shareholders at the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 18 May 2020 and is filed at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., at the registered office and on the Bank's website, in the Corporate Governance section. During the next Shareholders' Meeting, the necessary integration of the Board of Statutory Auditors will be provided in accordance with the current laws and regulations.

* * *

This press release is available on www.gruppomps.it

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.

Relazioni Media

Investor Relations

Tel: +39 0577 296634

Tel: +39 0577 293038

ufficio.stampa@mps.it

investor.relations@mps.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 19:57:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 917 M 3 549 M 3 549 M
Net income 2020 -1 259 M -1 532 M -1 532 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 070 M 1 297 M 1 301 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 22 073
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,21 €
Last Close Price 1,07 €
Spread / Highest target 50,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Elena Costanza Cappello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.2.11%1 295
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.29%402 887
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.09%269 559
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%266 769
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.57%201 573
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%199 905
