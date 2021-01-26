PRESS RELEASE

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA:

PIERA VITALI TAKES OVER THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Siena, 26 January 2021 - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. announces that today Mrs. Alessia Bastiani has resigned from the office of Statutory Auditor for personal reasons. Piera Vitali - the only Alternate Auditor in office - takes over, as a standing member of the Board of Statutory Auditors, in accordance with the law and the By-laws.

Vitali's curriculum vitae has already been made available to shareholders at the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 18 May 2020 and is filed at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., at the registered office and on the Bank's website, in the Corporate Governance section. During the next Shareholders' Meeting, the necessary integration of the Board of Statutory Auditors will be provided in accordance with the current laws and regulations.

* * *

This press release is available on www.gruppomps.it