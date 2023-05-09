Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005508921

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-09 am EDT
2.117 EUR   -2.17%
01:38pBanca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S P A : Appointment of a lead independent director resignation of an alternate auditor
PU
12:02pMib falls over 27,300; purchases on Banco BPM
AN
03:10aBanca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S P A : Presentazione Analisti 1° TRIM / 3M Esercizio 2023
PU
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : APPOINTMENT OF A LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RESIGNATION OF AN ALTERNATE AUDITOR

05/09/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

APPOINTMENT OF A LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

RESIGNATION OF AN ALTERNATE AUDITOR

Siena, 9 May 2023 - The Board of Directors of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (hereinafter "BMPS" or the "Bank"), held yesterday in Siena under the chairpersonship of Nicola Maione, upon request of the independent directors, appointed unanimously - with the abstention of the concerned director - the independent Director Marco Giorgino, as Lead Independent Director of the Bank.

The Lead Independent Director will remain in office until the expiry of the current Board of Directors and therefore until the Shareholders' Meeting to be called to approve the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2025.

It is hereby also announced that the Alternate Auditor Piera Vitali has resigned from her position in BMPS, due to personal reasons.

*****

This press release will be available at www.gruppomps.it

For further information:

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.

Media Relations

Image Building

Tel: +39 0577 296634

Cristina Fossati, Anna Pirtali

ufficio.stampa@mps.it

Tel: +39 02 89011300

mps@imagebuilding.it

Investor Relations

Tel: +39 0577 299350

investor.relations@mps.it

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 17:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 159 M 3 462 M 3 462 M
Net income 2023 591 M 647 M 647 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,61x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 726 M 3 003 M 2 987 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 17 020
Free-Float 27,8%
