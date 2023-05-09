Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : APPOINTMENT OF A LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RESIGNATION OF AN ALTERNATE AUDITOR

PRESS RELEASE
APPOINTMENT OF A LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
RESIGNATION OF AN ALTERNATE AUDITOR
Siena, 9 May 2023 - The Board of Directors of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (hereinafter "BMPS" or the "Bank"), held yesterday in Siena under the chairpersonship of Nicola Maione, upon request of the independent directors, appointed unanimously - with the abstention of the concerned director - the independent Director Marco Giorgino, as Lead Independent Director of the Bank.
The Lead Independent Director will remain in office until the expiry of the current Board of Directors and therefore until the Shareholders' Meeting to be called to approve the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2025.
It is hereby also announced that the Alternate Auditor Piera Vitali has resigned from her position in BMPS, due to personal reasons.
*****
This press release will be available at www.gruppomps.it
For further information:
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
|
Media Relations
|
Image Building
|
Tel: +39 0577 296634
|
Cristina Fossati, Anna Pirtali
|
ufficio.stampa@mps.it
|
Tel: +39 02 89011300
|
|
mps@imagebuilding.it
|
Investor Relations
|
|
Tel: +39 0577 299350
|
|
investor.relations@mps.it
|
Disclaimer
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 17:37:05 UTC.