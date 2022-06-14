Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
03:23aBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : Andrea Maffezzoni apppointed as new Chief Financial Officer of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
PU
06/13Italian bank shares sink further on government debt jitters
RE
05/31BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : Information required by consob pursuant to article 114, paragraph 5 of legislative decree no. 58/98
PU
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Andrea Maffezzoni apppointed as new Chief Financial Officer of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

06/14/2022 | 03:23am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

ANDREA MAFFEZZONI APPPOINTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Siena, June 14th 2022 - The Board of Directors of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. held yesterday evening under the chairmanship of Patrizia Grieco has unanimously resolved the appointment of Andrea Maffezzoni, as new Chief Financial Officer, position he will cover immediately.

Andrea Maffezzoni assumes the role following the resignation of Giuseppe Sica for personal reasons.

The Board of Directors expresses its sincere thanks to Giuseppe Sica for the work done since his appointment.

Andrea Maffezzoni, 50 years old, boasts a long career in UniCredit, which started in 1998 where he covered several positions until the appointment of Head of Strategy and M&A in April 2017, a role in which he supported top management in defining, developing, and implementing the Group's strategy. Since August 2021, he has held the position of Head of Group Capital, Performance and Shareholding Management.

The press release will be available at www.gruppomps.it

For additional information:

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Media relations

Investor Relations

ufficio.stampa@mps.it

investor.relations@mps.it

Tel. 0577.296634

Tel: 0577.299350

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
