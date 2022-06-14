Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Andrea Maffezzoni apppointed as new Chief Financial Officer of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

PRESS RELEASE

ANDREA MAFFEZZONI APPPOINTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Siena, June 14th 2022 - The Board of Directors of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. held yesterday evening under the chairmanship of Patrizia Grieco has unanimously resolved the appointment of Andrea Maffezzoni, as new Chief Financial Officer, position he will cover immediately.

Andrea Maffezzoni assumes the role following the resignation of Giuseppe Sica for personal reasons.

The Board of Directors expresses its sincere thanks to Giuseppe Sica for the work done since his appointment.

Andrea Maffezzoni, 50 years old, boasts a long career in UniCredit, which started in 1998 where he covered several positions until the appointment of Head of Strategy and M&A in April 2017, a role in which he supported top management in defining, developing, and implementing the Group's strategy. Since August 2021, he has held the position of Head of Group Capital, Performance and Shareholding Management.

