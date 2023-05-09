Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : BOARD APPROVES CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AS AT 31 MARCH 2023

PRESS RELEASE BOARD APPROVES CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AS AT 31 MARCH 2023 RESULTS CONFIRM THE BANK'S NEW POSITIONING, CAPABLE OF GENERATING SUSTAINABLE PROFITABILITY WITH IMPROVED OPERATING PERFORMANCE, THANKS TO THE ACHIEVEMENTS IN THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2022-2026 BUSINESS PLAN NET PROFIT OF EUR 236 MILLION, +51.3% VS. EUR 156 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS QUARTER AND A REMARKABLE IMPROVEMENT Y/Y (EUR 10 MILLION AS AT 31 MARCH 2022) SOLID GROWTH IN GROSS OPERATING PROFIT TO EUR 414 MILLION (+24.7% Q/Q AND+67.6% Y/Y), DRIVEN BY THE: GROWTH IN NET INTEREST INCOME (+1.2% Q/Q AND +56.6% Y/Y), SUPPORTED BY THE POSITIVE TREND IN COMMERCIAL SPREAD (+71 BPS Q/Q AND +158 BPS Y/Y)

POSITIVE PERFORMANCE OF COMMISSIONS IN Q1 (+7.3% Q/Q) THANKS TO SOLID

PERFORMANCE IN WEALTH MANAGEMENT (+15.4% Q/Q) AND GROWTH IN BANKING FEES 1 (+2.0% Q/Q) SHARP REDUCTION IN OPERATING EXPENSES (-8.2% Q/Q AND -13.8% Y/Y)

COMING FROM HR COST SAVINGS AS A RESULT OF STAFF EXIT SCHEME IN

DECEMBER 2022 (C. -20%) AND ONGOING FOCUS ON EFFICIENCY:

COST/INCOME AT 52.9%, DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY FROM 60.4% IN PREVIOUS QUARTER AND 68.6% IN 1Q22, ALREADY BELOW THE 2026 BUSINESS PLAN TARGET INCREASE IN PERFORMING LOANS2 (+0.9% Q/Q) DRIVEN BY THE SMALL BUSINESS COMPONENT; RETAIL LOANS STABLE TOTAL COMMERCIAL SAVINGS3 ALSO UP (+1.3% Q/Q), WITH A HIGHER SHARE OF ASSETS UNDER CUSTODY GROSS NPEs AT EUR 3.3 BILLION, REMAINING STABLE Q/Q AND DOWN BY OVER 17% Y/Y: GROSS NPE RATIO AT 4.1% (4.8% IN 1Q22) Commissions from traditional banking services and other net commissions. Segments Small business, SME's and retail. Direct and indirect funding. 1

PRESS RELEASE NET NPE RATIO AT 2.1% (2.4% IN 1Q22)

TOTAL NPL COVERAGE AT 50.2%, +210 BPS VS. DECEMBER 2022

COST OF RISK OF 55 BPS

FULLY LOADED PRO-FORMA CET1 RATIO, INCLUDING PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD4, AT 14.9%, ALREADY INCLUDING THE IMPACT OF REGULATORY HEADWINDS, MORE FAVOURABLE THAN PLAN EXPECTATIONS BUFFER OF MORE THAN 400 BPS ON TIER 1 RATIO REQUIREMENT SOLID LIQUIDITY POSITION: LCR > 210%, NSFR >130% *** IN THE FIRST MONTHS OF 2023, THE BANK CONTINUED WITH THE SEMPLIFICATION OF THE GROUP'S STRUCTURE PROVIDED FOR IN THE 2022-2026 BUSINESS PLAN: FOLLOWING THE CONSORZIO OPERATIVO , MPS LEASING & FACTORING WAS MERGED IN APRIL AND MPS CAPITAL SERVICES EXPECTED TO BE MERGED BY THE END OF MAY SUCCESSFUL RETURN TO THE INSTITUTIONAL MARKET IN FEBRUARY WITH THE PLACEMENT OF A EUR 750 MILLION SENIOR PREFERRED BOND, WITH ORDER-BOOK FOR OVER EUR 1.6 BILLION *** 4 Excluding the profit for the period, the stated ratio stands at 14.4%. 2

PRESS RELEASE Siena, 9 May 2023 - The Board of Directors of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (the "Bank"), which was concluded yesterday evening under the chairmanship of Nicola Maione, has reviewed and approved the consolidated results as at 31 March 2023. Group profit and loss results as at 31 March 2023 The Group's total revenues as at 31 March 2023 stand at EUR 879 million, up 11.8% year- on-year. Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 are also higher than in the previous quarter (+4.8%), driven by net interest income (+1.2%) and, in particular, by net fee and commission income (+7.3%). Net interest income as at 31 March 2023 stands at EUR 505 million, a significant increase compared to the same period in 2022 (+56.6%). The increase was mainly driven by (i) the higher contribution of the commercial segment; underlined by the improved spread between interest income and interest expenses (ii) the increase in the contribution of the parent company's securities portfolio, as a result of higher yields. On the other hand, the contribution from transactions with central banks deteriorated compared with the previous year, following the monetary policy decisions taken by the ECB, which led to an increase in the reference rates and certain changes to the terms and conditions of the existing TLTRO III auctions, with effect from 23 November 2022. With regard to the latter, in fact, a cost of EUR 140 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a benefit of EUR 74 million in the same period of the previous year; this effect was only partially offset by the benefit on liquidity deposited with central banks, which amounted to EUR 87 million at 31 March 2023, compared with a cost of EUR 23 million at 31 March 2022. The cost of market funding also increased, mainly as a result of rising interest rates. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 is also up from the previous quarter (+1.2%), thanks to an increased contribution from commercial lending, which continued to benefit from the rise in interest rates, in a context of careful management of funding costs. The positive trend in the commercial segment made it possible to absorb the higher cost of market funding and, in particular, the higher charges linked to transactions with central banks as a result of the monetary policy decisions referred to above. Despite the lower exposure, in 1Q23 TLTRO auctions recorded higher interest expenses of EUR 109 million compared to the previous quarter (EUR 140 million in 1Q23 and EUR 31 million in 4Q22), which were only partially offset by the higher contribution from deposits with central banks (EUR 87 million in 1Q23 compared with EUR 76 million in the previous quarter). Net fees and commissions as at 31 March 2023, amounting to EUR 332 million, increased significantly compared to the previous quarter (+7.3%), mainly thanks to the recovery of wealth management fees (EUR +18 million), driven by higher income from product placements, 3

PRESS RELEASE continuing fees and securities services5. Commissions from traditional banking services remained broadly stable6. The decrease in fees and commissions compared to those of the same period of the previous year (-10.2%) is attributable mainly to the trend of commissions on product placement due to the persistent market volatility and to the renewed interest from customers for fixed income investments (mainly government bonds). Dividends, similar income and profit (loss) on investments amount to EUR 19 million, up EUR 4 million compared to 31 March 2022 and down EUR 11 million against the previous quarter. The change is attributable to income generated by equity investments in insurance associates AXA. In this regard, however, it should be noted that the comparisons are not entirely on a like-for-like basis as the comparative data referring to the 2022 quarters have not been restated following the first-time application of IFRS 17 and IFRS 97. Net profit (loss) from trading, financial assets/liabilities measured at fair value and gains from disposals/repurchases as at 31 March 2023 amounts to EUR 25 million, down EUR 50 million year-on-year (first quarter 2022 included significant gains on the disposal of securities), but up by EUR 25 million compared to the previous quarter. As at 31 March 2023, operating expenses amount to EUR 465 million, down from both the same period of the previous year (-13.8%) and the previous quarter (-8.2%). An analysis of the main aggregates shows that: HR costs , amounting to EUR 288 million , are down 19.2% year-on-year, having benefitted from the downward headcount trend, mainly relating to exits through the Early Retirement Scheme or access to the Solidarity Fund under the trade union agreement Wealth Management fees, net of Protection fees, up 15.4% q/q. Traditional banking services fee and other net commissions (excluding third-parties consumer loan fees) up 2.0% q/q. The accounting standards IFRS 17 'Insurance Contracts' and IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' were applied by insurance companies for the first time and jointly as of 1 January 2023, with a transition date of 1 January 2022. 4