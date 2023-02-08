Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Board of Directors approves consolidated preliminary results as at 31 december 2022

PRESS RELEASE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES CONSOLIDATED PRELIMINARY RESULTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022 Q4 NET PROFIT OF EUR 156 MILLION, CONFIRMING THE BANK'S CAPABILITY TO GENERATE SUSTAINABLE PROFITABILITY PROFIT BENEFITS FROM THE GROWTH (OVER 60%) IN PRE-PROVISION PROFIT AND HR COST SAVINGS DUE TO OVER 4,000 STAFF EXITS AT THE BEGINNING OF DECEMBER, WITH SAVINGS OF MORE THAN 300 MILLION IN 2023 ONCE FULLY PHASED IN NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-OFF RESTRUCTURING COSTS FOR STAFF EXITS (EUR 925 MILLION), AT EUR 720 MILLION, BOOSTED BY PRE-PROVISION PROFIT OF EUR 989 MILLION AND POSITIVE TAX IMPACT OF EUR 425 MILLION POST ONE-OFF RESTRUCTURING COSTS LINKED TO VOLUNTARY EXITS, NET RESULT OF EUR -205 MILLION AT END-2022 Q4 PRE-PROVISION PROFIT RISES SHARPLY TO EUR 333 MILLION (+64.5% Q/Q AND +65.6% Y/Y) THANKS TO REVENUES (+15.6% Q/Q AND 16.6% Y/Y) AND LOWER COSTS (-3.2% Q/Q AND -2.3% Y/Y) PRE-PROVISION PROFIT FOR THE YEAR AT EUR 989 MILLION (+13.2% Y/Y AND +28% Y/Y NET OF GAINS FROM SALE OF SECURITIES) SHARP IMPROVEMENT IN NET INTEREST INCOME (26% Y/Y), WITH STRONG ACCELELERATION ALSO IN LAST QUARTER THANKS TO POSITIVE COMMERCIAL SPREAD TREND (+54BPS Q/Q AND +86BPS Y/Y) VOLUME TREND IN LINE WITH BUSINESS PLAN STRATEGY, WITH RETAIL LOANS AND DEPOSITS REMAINING LARGELY STABLE Q4 AND FY NET FEES AND COMMISSIONS IMPACTED BY MARKET VOLATILITY, ESPECIALLY UP-FRONT FEES ON WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCT PLACEMENTS, DUE ALSO TO MARKET RATE TREND 4Q REDUCTION IN OPERATING EXPENSES (-3.2% Q/Q) THANKS TO HR SAVINGS FROM STAFF EXITS AS OF 1 DECEMBER, BRINGING THE TREND TO -2.3% Y/Y 1

PRESS RELEASE 4Q COST/INCOME RATIO FALLS TO 60%, VS. 72% IN 3Q AND ALREADY IN LINE WITH BUSINESS PLAN TARGET AT END-2024 (60%) GROSS NPEs AT EUR 3.3 BILLION, DOWN approx. 20% Y/Y, THANKS TO DISPOSAL OF EUR 0.9 BILLION PORTFOLIO AND ONGOING PROACTIVE EXPOSURES MANAGEMENT: GROSS NPE RATIO AT 4.2% (4.9% IN 2021) NET NPE RATIO AT 2.2% (2.6% IN 2021)

Y/Y INCREASE IN TOTAL COVERAGE OF IMPAIRED LOANS AT 48.1%

ANNUAL PROVISIONING RATE OF 55 BPS

FULLY LOADED CET 1 RATIO AT 15.6% (11% IN 2021) HAVING BENEFITTED, ON TOP OF CAPITAL INCREASE, FROM A 90BPS INCREASE IN 4Q, THANKS TO REDUCTION OF RWAs AND PROFIT SOLID LIQUIDITY POSITION EVEN AFTER EUR 10 BILLION TLTRO III REIMBURSEMENT: LCR >190% AND NSFR >130% *** IMPORTANT 2022-2026 BUSINESS PLAN ACTIONS ALREADY IMPLEMENTED IN JUST 6 MONTHS, IMPROVING THE BANK'S CAPITAL STRENGTH, RISK PROFILE, EFFICIENCY AND PROFITABILITY: EUR 2.5 BILLION CAPITAL INCREASE SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED; CAPITAL RATIOS WITH



GENEROUS BUFFERS VS. SREP REQUIREMENTS EARLY RETIREMENT SCHEME IMPLEMENTED WITH A SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE APPROACH: OVER 4,000 VOLUNTARY EXITS, WITH YEAR-ON-YEAR COST BASE

REDUCTION OF MORE THAN EUR 300 MILLION AND ONE-OFF COSTS FULLY EXPENSED IN 3Q22 NPEs REDUCED THANKS TO DISPOSAL OF EUR 0.9 BILLION PORTFOLIO NEW NETWORK ORGANISATION IMPLEMENTED TO IMPROVE CUSTOMER COVERAGE WITH 14 REGIONAL RETAIL DIVISIONS AND 14 CORPORATE AND PRIVATE DIVISIONS NATIONWIDE

GROUP'S ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE STREAMLINED: CONSORZIO OPERATIVO MERGED IN DECEMBER AND PROCESS FOR MERGER OF MPS CAPITAL SERVICES AND MPS LEASING & FACTORING STARTED, WITH COMPLETION EXPECTED WITHIN 1H23 DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH (+21% Y/Y) OF BANCA WIDIBA REVENUES AND LAUNCH OF COMMUNICATIONS INVESTMENT PLAN AND CAMPAIGN TO RECRUIT FINANCIAL ADVISORS AS OF THE START OF 2023

BILLION

2

PRESS RELEASE *** Siena, 8 February 2023 - The Board of Directors of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (the "Bank"), which was concluded yesterday evening under the chairmanship of Patrizia Grieco, has reviewed and approved the consolidated results as at 31 December 2022. Group profit and loss results as at 31 December 2022 The Group's total revenues as at 31 December 2022 stand at EUR 3,088 million, up 3.6% year-on-year. This increase is mainly due to net interest income, which benefited from the rise in rates and the evolution of the commercial activity. The positive trend in net interest income more than offset the decline in net commissions as well as other revenues dynamic, affected by one-off effects. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 register an increase of 15.6% compared to the previous quarter. Specifically, there was an increase in income from banking activities (+14.3%) due to the growth in net interest income (+31.4%), which more than offset the decrease in net fees and commissions (-5.6%). Other income from financial operations also increases quarter-on-quarter owing to the higher contribution from trading income. Net interest income as at 31 December 2022 stands at EUR 1,539 million, up 26.0% from 2021. The increase was mainly due to the higher contribution of the commercial segment, which benefitted mostly from the higher interest income on loans generated by the rise in rates and by the commercial activity. On the other hand, a year-on-year reduction was seen in the contribution from transactions with central banks, due mainly to new rates applied as well as the amendments to the terms and conditions applied to TLTRO III auctions1. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 is up from the previous quarter (+31.4%) mainly due to the higher contribution from commercial lending, which benefited from the further rise in rates. The contribution from transactions with central banks also registers an increase; in With regard to applicable terms and conditions, note that as of 24 June 2022, the interest rate applied and settled on maturity is the average rate on deposits with the Central Bank calculated between the settlement date and 22 November 2022. Finally, in the period between 23 November 2022 and the maturity date or early repayment date, if applicable, the interest rate is the average rate on deposits with the Central Bank calculated over the same period. 3

PRESS RELEASE fact, the decrease in the TLTRO III benefit (as a result of the aforementioned monetary policy measures) was more than offset by the higher income on deposits with central banks. Net fees and commissions as at 31 December 2022, amounting to EUR 1,365 million, are down Y/Y (-8.0%) mainly due to high market volatility that affected income from wealth management. The 4Q22 contribution is down from the previous quarter (-5.6%), mainly owing to the decline in product placement commissions and wealth management products, due to rate scenario and increased customer appetite for fixed income securities. Dividends, similar income and profit (loss) on investments amount to EUR 85 million and are down compared to 31 December 2021 (EUR -28 million) as a result of the lower income from equity investments in insurance associates AXA2 that impacted mainly the second quarter of the year; dividends, on the other hand, register an increase. The 4Q22 remains stable against the previous quarter. Net profit (loss) from trading, financial assets/liabilities measured at fair value and gains from disposals/repurchases as at 31 December 2022 amounts to EUR 74 million, down EUR 111 million from the figures recorded in the same period of the previous year, largely linked to a decrease in the sale of securities (approximately EUR 49 million in 2022 compared to approximately EUR 139 million in 2021). The 4Q22 result, on the other hand, is up EUR 9 million against the previous quarter. As at 31 December 2022, operating expenses amount to EUR 2,099 million, dipping slightly against the previous year; the 4Q22 costs also registers a decline compared to the previous quarter (-3.2%). An analysis of the main aggregates shows that: personnel expenses, amounting to EUR 1,394 million, are down 2.4% compared to 31 December 2021, having benefitted from the downward headcount trend, mainly relating to more than 4,000 exits through the Early Retirement Scheme or access to the Solidarity Fund under the trade union agreement of 4 August 2022. The 4Q22 contribution is down 7.6% from the previous quarter, as a result of the aforementioned exits, almost all of which occurred at the start of December. The full benefit of the related savings is expected in the course of 2023;

non-HR costs, amounting to EUR 527 million, are up 5.8% year-on-year (which had also benefited from contingent assets), partly due to legal expenses, inflationary expenses and energy cost increases. The 4Q22 contribution registers a 5.2% increase against the previous quarter. As a result of the above trends, the Group's pre-provision profit amounts to EUR 989 million (EUR 874 million as at 31 December 2021), with 4Q22 contributing EUR 333 million, rising EUR AXA-MPS is consolidated at net equity in the Group's financial accounts. 4