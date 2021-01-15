Log in
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Comunicato stampa

01/15/2021 | 05:44pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

BMPS: GROUP STRATEGIC PLAN 2021 - 2025

Siena, 15 January 2021 - Banca Monte dei Paschi (the "Bank"), at the request of Consob, has made the document "Group Strategic Plan 2021-2025" ("Plan"), preliminarily approved by the Board of Directors of the Bank on 17 December 2020, available on the Bank's institutional website.

In this regard, the bank reiterates that:

  • The Plan was prepared bearing in mind the commitments undertaken by the Italian Government in 2017 with reference to the 2017-2021 Restructuring Plan, recently reaffirmed in a Prime Ministerial Decree of 16 October 2020, which provides for "launching a process for the disposal of the investment held by Ministry in the share capital of MPS, to be carried out through the market and also through operations aimed at consolidating the banking system";
  • Considering this perspective, the Plan does not envisage a radical transformation of the Bank's operating model and technological infrastructure, which would involve significant investments, absorption of implementation capacity and high execution risks, with benefits that would only manifest themselves in a few years;
  • The Plan assumes the necessary dialogue with DG-Comp with reference to the commitments undertaken in 2017 (which requires the intervention of the Italian State and will culminate in an authorisation measure whose timing and outcome are not foreseeable) and with the ECB which is concerned in matters of sound and prudent management, also for the purpose of approving the capital strengthening hypotheses envisaged in the Plan.

This press release is available on www.gruppomps.it

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA

Relazioni Media

Investor Relations

Tel: +39 0577 296634

Tel: +39 0577 293038

ufficio.stampa@mps.it

investor.relations@mps.it

Financials
Sales 2020 2 936 M 3 545 M 3 545 M
Net income 2020 -1 259 M -1 521 M -1 521 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 078 M 1 303 M 1 301 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 22 073
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,25 €
Last Close Price 1,08 €
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Elena Costanza Cappello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.4.51%1 327
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.10.45%430 315
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.39%294 040
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.58%267 849
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.92%197 910
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.36%190 121
