Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : DBRS cuts Monte dei Paschi junior debt on 'burden-sharing' risk

MILAN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - DBRS Morningstar said on Monday it
had downgraded Monte dei Paschi's (MPS) subordinated debt,
citing increased risks that holders of the state-owned Italian
bank's junior debt may have to bear losses as part of its
re-privatisation.
The credit rating agency said in a note it had cut the
rating on the bonds to 'CCC' from 'B(low)'. The trend is stable.
The action "reflects the increased risk of burden-sharing on
these instruments as the Italian government gets closer to
finding an exit strategy for its ownership," DBRS said.
Italy's Treasury, which owns 64% of MPS following a 2017
bailout, is in talks to sell the Tuscan bank to healthier rival
UniCredit.
Two sources involved in the discussions told Reuters on
Friday that the Treasury aimed to seal a possible sale on terms
that would spare bondholders from losses.
