    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : DBRS cuts Monte dei Paschi junior debt on 'burden-sharing' risk

08/09/2021 | 12:26pm EDT
MILAN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - DBRS Morningstar said on Monday it had downgraded Monte dei Paschi's (MPS) subordinated debt, citing increased risks that holders of the state-owned Italian bank's junior debt may have to bear losses as part of its re-privatisation.

The credit rating agency said in a note it had cut the rating on the bonds to 'CCC' from 'B(low)'. The trend is stable.

The action "reflects the increased risk of burden-sharing on these instruments as the Italian government gets closer to finding an exit strategy for its ownership," DBRS said.

Italy's Treasury, which owns 64% of MPS following a 2017 bailout, is in talks to sell the Tuscan bank to healthier rival UniCredit.

Two sources involved in the discussions told Reuters on Friday that the Treasury aimed to seal a possible sale on terms that would spare bondholders from losses. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Valentina Za and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -2.01% 1.1705 Delayed Quote.14.53%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.50% 10.46 Delayed Quote.36.09%
