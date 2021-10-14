Log in
    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Exclusive-Italy considering extending bank merger incentives to mid-2022 - sources

10/14/2021 | 11:21am EDT
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury is considering extending by six months tax breaks for corporate mergers it first introduced to entice a buyer for troubled state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), two sources close to the matter said.

The scheme applies to all companies but it benefits mostly banks and it is a key plank of an incentive package the Treasury has tabled to sell MPS to stronger rival UniCredit.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Valentina Za; editing by Giulia Segreti)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. 0.09% 1.0995 Delayed Quote.5.37%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.74% 11.748 Delayed Quote.52.41%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 014 M 3 496 M 3 496 M
Net income 2021 54,3 M 63,0 M 63,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 102 M 1 275 M 1 278 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 21 388
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,10 €
Average target price 0,95 €
Spread / Average Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Group Compliance Officer
