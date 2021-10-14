Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Exclusive-Italy considering extending bank merger incentives to mid-2022 - sources
10/14/2021 | 11:21am EDT
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury is considering extending by six months tax breaks for corporate mergers it first introduced to entice a buyer for troubled state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), two sources close to the matter said.
The scheme applies to all companies but it benefits mostly banks and it is a key plank of an incentive package the Treasury has tabled to sell MPS to stronger rival UniCredit.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Valentina Za; editing by Giulia Segreti)