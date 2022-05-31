Log in
    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
05/31
0.7700 EUR   -0.90%
05:12pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : Information required by consob pursuant to article 114, paragraph 5 of legislative decree no. 58/98
PU
11:59aItaly plans six-month extension of tax breaks for corporate mergers - sources
RE
09:05aLeonardo shareholders reject liability action against CEO
RE
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114, PARAGRAPH 5 OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/98

05/31/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114,

PARAGRAPH 5 OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/98

Siena, 31 May 2022 - In compliance with the information required by Consob pursuant to Article 114, paragraph 5 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/98 and taking into account the disclosure given in the Interim Report as at 31 March 2022 published on the 12 May, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. informs that discussions with the ECB and - through the Ministry of Economy and Finance - with DG COMP (Directorate-General for Competition) regarding the contents of 2022-2026 Strategic Plan are ongoing.

As previously communicated on 6 May, the presentation of the Strategic Plan is scheduled for 23 June.

This press release is available at www.gruppomps.it

For further information:

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Tel. + 39 0577 296634

Tel. +39 0577 299350

ufficio.stampa@mps.it

investor.relations@mps.it

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 21:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
