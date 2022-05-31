Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114, PARAGRAPH 5 OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/98

PRESS RELEASE
INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114,
PARAGRAPH 5 OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/98
Siena, 31 May 2022 - In compliance with the information required by Consob pursuant to Article 114, paragraph 5 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/98 and taking into account the disclosure given in the Interim Report as at 31 March 2022 published on the 12 May, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. informs that discussions with the ECB and - through the Ministry of Economy and Finance - with DG COMP (Directorate-General for Competition) regarding the contents of 2022-2026 Strategic Plan are ongoing.
As previously communicated on 6 May, the presentation of the Strategic Plan is scheduled for 23 June.
