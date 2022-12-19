Advanced search
    BMPS   IT0005508921

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59 2022-12-19 pm EST
1.874 EUR   -4.11%
Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S P A : In the light of the ESG objectives of the 2022-2026 Business Plan and of the success of the Capital Increase, recognized to the Bank a better strategic alignment with international sustainability indi…
PU
12/13Italy's Enasarco pension fund takes 2% stake in Banco BPM
RE
12/08MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 8, 2022
MS
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : In the light of the ESG objectives of the 2022-2026 Business Plan and of the success of the Capital Increase, recognized to the Bank a better strategic alignment with international sustainability indi…

12/19/2022 | 04:35pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

STANDARD ETHICS CONFIRMS BANCA MPS'S SUSTAINABILITY RATING:

EE (STRONG) IN THE SHORT TERM, EE+ (VERY STRONG) IN THE LONG TERM

IN THE LIGHT OF THE ESG OBJECTIVES OF THE 2022-2026 BUSINESS PLAN AND OF THE

SUCCESS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE, RECOGNIZED TO THE BANK A BETTER STRATEGIC ALIGNMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL SUSTAINABILITY INDICATIONS

Siena, 19 December 2022 - Standard Ethics confirms the Corporate Rating "EE" ("Strong") and the Long Term Expected Rating EE+ ("Very Strong") to Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (Banca MPS).

Confirmation of the sustainability rating, which had already been revised upwards last February, highlights Banca MPS's constant commitment to continuing the process of integrating ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) factors into its business model, decision-making processes, in the development strategy and risk management framework and alignment with international guidelines and the Net Zero Banking Alliance.

For Standard Ethics: "The Bank has made further implementations in its governance of Sustainability and risk management in the area of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance), in addition to the approval of the new 2022-2026 Business Plan, and relevant ESG objectives, accompanied by the successful completion of the recent capital increase of Eur 2.5 billion. The Bank's strategic and long- term alignment with international sustainability indications has been further reinforced, confirming the recent upgrade (last February) that saw the Bank's rating move to EE. ESG issues are adequately reported and related policies appear to be in line with the highest standards. Medium- and long-term objectives are specified. Completion of the Sustainability Plan is imminent. The Board of Directors maintains a high degree of independence as a market guarantee in the presence of a public shareholder ".

The positive rating assigned by Standard Ethics is a further confirmation of the sustainable approach of Banca MPS which is evolving in line with the context in which it operates. ESG values drive the Bank's activities and strategies by supporting the development of business models and sustainable policies for its customers, with concrete initiatives in support of the reference territories and stakeholders to create long-term value.

The Bank is a constituent of the SE Italian Banks Index and the SE European Banks Index.

The rating scale used by Standard Ethics is shown below, which shows Banca MPS's positioning among institutions with strong compliance (EE Strong).

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA

Image Building

Media Relations

Cristina Fossati, Anna Pirtali

Tel: +39 0577.296634

Tel +39 02 89011300

ufficio.stampa@mps.it

mps@imagebuilding.it

The official version of Standard Ethics' press release can be viewed on the website:

https://www.standardethics.eu/media-en/press-releases/standard-ethics-confirms-banca-monte-dei-paschi-di-siena-s-rating

This press release shall be available on www.gruppomps.it

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA

Image Building

Media Relations

Cristina Fossati, Anna Pirtali

Tel: +39 0577.296634

Tel +39 02 89011300

ufficio.stampa@mps.it

mps@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 21:34:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
