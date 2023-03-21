Advanced search
    BMPS   IT0005508921

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:35:15 2023-03-21 pm EDT
1.977 EUR   +2.73%
02:21pBanca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S P A : Report on item 2 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
02:21pBanca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S P A : Report on item 3 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
02:21pBanca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S P A : Information Document item 3 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Information Document item 3 Shareholders' Meeting

03/21/2023 | 02:21pm EDT
1

Information Document - Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors on point 3 of the Agenda - Ordinary Session

Courtesy translation: in case of discrepancy between the Italian language original text and the English language translation, the Italian text shall prevail

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

20 April 2023 (single call)

INFORMATION DOCUMENT

drawn up pursuant to article 84-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999,

as amended.

RELATINGTO THE

2023 INCENTIVE SYSTEM AND RELATED PAYMENT METHODS IN FAVOUR OF THE

MONTEPASCHI GROUP PERSONNEL BASED ON PHANTOM SHARES

2023 INCENTIVE SYSTEM

Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2023 BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

2

Information Document - Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors on point 3 of the Agenda - Ordinary Session

INFORMATION DOCUMENT PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH ART. 114-BIS OF THE CONSOLIDATED LAW ON FINANCE (TUF) AND ART. 84-BIS OF CONSOB REGULATION NO. 11971 OF 14 MAY 1999, AS AMENDED.

Foreword

The Remuneration Policies of the Montepaschi Group outlined in the Remuneration Report (both as defined below) for the year 2023 and submitted for the necessary prior approval of the Shareholders' Meeting of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (hereinafter "BMPS" or "Bank"), in application of the provisions of the applicable remuneration legislation (see below) - require for the "Identified Staff" of the Montepaschi Group (hereinafter also the "Group"), i.e. those persons whose activities have a significant impact on the Group's risk profile, the activation of the 2023 Incentive System (i.e. the "2023 Incentive System", as defined below). This system represents a strategic lever for:

  • enhancing the value of human capital;
  • guaranteeing sustainable development in the ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) area through the adoption of incentive parameters related to the achievement of the Group's strategic guidelines on environmental, social and governance issues;
  • ensuring alignment between management and the interests of Shareholders and investors;
  • facilitating the achievement of the challenging objectives defined for 2023 by creating value and the prerequisites for the full execution of the Business Plan in the three-year period 2024-2026.

In application of the provisions of the applicable regulatory framework, the payment method applied to the Identified Staff is subject to the rules of deferral and combination of cash and financial instruments; it is therefore necessary to use Phantom Shares to support this plan.

It should be noted that - again in application of the "Supervisory Provisions"1 and the Group's Remuneration Policies - the Phantom Shares will also be used within the context of any agreements for termination of employment or early termination of office, for the part exceeding the cost of notice (so-called "severance"). In line with the applicable legislation, the Phantom Shares, to be assigned with reference to severances, will be paid according to the methods envisaged for variable remuneration (deferral, payment in cash and financial instruments, retention) and are subject to the same malus and claw-back rules described below.

This information document is prepared pursuant to Article 114-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF) and Article 84-bis of the Regulation adopted by Consob with resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended

1 See Bank of Italy Circular no. 285 of 17 December 2013 as amended, Part One - Title IV - Chapter 2.

Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2023 BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

3

Information Document - Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors on point 3 of the Agenda - Ordinary Session

(hereinafter the Issuers' Regulations), and also in the numbering of the relevant paragraphs, is consistent with the guidelines contained in Schedule 7 of Annex 3A of the Issuers' Regulations.

This information document may be updated and/or supplemented, pursuant to art. 84-bis, paragraph 5 of the Issuers' Regulations, in the implementation phase of the 2023 Incentive System, with currently unavailable information and in any case as soon as it is available.

Please note that, for the purpose of the detailed information contained herein, the 2023 Inventive System is to be considered "of major importance" pursuant to art. 114-bis, paragraph 3 of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF) and article 84-bis, paragraph 2 of the Issuers' Regulations.

Definitions

For the purposes of this information document, the terms indicated below have the following meaning:

Directors

The Executive Directors of the Bank and the Group.

Shares

The Bank's ordinary shares.

Beneficiaries

The Identified Staff of the Group and who have been accrued a bonus in line

with the 2023 Incentive System to be paid in part in financial instruments, in

accordance with current regulations. Similarly, the disbursement schemes

described in this information document may be applied to compensation

defined for early termination of office or early termination of employment, if

the early termination agreement concerns the Identified Staff.

Bonus Pool

Amount intended to finance, under the conditions set out in the Remuneration

Policy in force, the 2023 Incentive System. It is part of the consolidated personnel

cost, approved at the end of the budgeting process for the reference year.

Civil Code

The Italian Civil Code, approved by Royal Decree no. 262 dated 16 March

1942, as amended.

Corporate Governance

The corporate governance code for listed companies prepared by the

Code

Corporate Governance Committee and sponsored by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. as

applicable at the time.

Remuneration Committee

The Bank's Remuneration Committee in office at the time.

Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2023 BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

4

Information Document - Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors on point 3 of the Agenda - Ordinary Session

Risk and Sustainability

The Risk and Sustainability Committee of the Bank in office at the time.

Committee

Individual

The contractual documentation and communications sent to the individual

Communications

Beneficiaries.

Board of Directors

The Bank's Board of Directors in office at the time.

CRO

Chief Risk Officer Department. Structure that performs the Risk Control

Function according to the definition of the supervisory regulations,

guaranteeing the adequacy and effectiveness of the Group's risk management

system.

Date of Approval

The date of final approval of the Regulation by the Board of Directors.

Awarding Date (2023

The date on which the Board of Directors approves the draft Separate

Incentive System)

Financial Statements for 2023 and, at the same time, verifies that the access

conditions defined for the 2023 Incentive System have been exceeded.

Business Day

Each calendar day except Saturdays, Sundays and other days when the Milan

Stock Exchange is usually not open for trading.

Phantom Shares

Financial instruments in synthetic form convertible into cash, free of charge

and non-transferable, by deed inter vivos, for any reason, usable for the 2023

Incentive System or for severances, the conversion of which gives the

Beneficiary the right to receive the related monetary amount, under the terms

and conditions set forth in the Regulation and the Individual

Communications.

Identified staff or PPR

The staff, whose professional activities may have a significant impact on the

[Personale Più Rilevante]

risk profile of the entity, is identified annually on the basis of a structured and

formalised assessment defined on the basis of the Supervisory Provisions and

Regulatory Technical Standards (EU Delegated Regulation no. 923 of

25/3/2021).

Remuneration Policies

The remuneration policies of the Montepaschi Group, as outlined in the

Remuneration Report.

Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2023 BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

5

Information Document - Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors on point 3 of the Agenda - Ordinary Session

Potential Beneficiaries

The employees and/or Directors of the Montepaschi Group included in the

Identified Staff, who on the basis of the Supervisory Provisions and the

Remuneration Policies, may be beneficiaries of a bonus, in line with the 2023

Incentive System, or severance to be paid by means of a component in financial

instruments.

Relationship

The employment and/or administrative relationship in place between the

Beneficiaries and the Bank or the other companies of the Group.

Regulation

The Regulation of the 2023 Incentive System under art. 3.2.

Report on Remuneration

The 2023 report on the remuneration policy and on compensation paid

pursuant under art. 123-ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance, approved by

the Shareholders' Meeting of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.

Scorecard

Set of individual indicators/KPIs assigned ex ante on which the performance

is measured.

2023 Incentive System

The short-term incentive system envisaged for 2023 in the Group

Remuneration Report submitted to the approval of the Bank's Ordinary

Shareholders' Meeting.

TUB (Testo Unico

Italian Legislative Decree no. 385 of 1 September 1993, as amended.

Bancario, Consolidated

Law on Banking)

TUF (Testo Unico Finanza,

Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended.

Consolidated Law on

Finance)

Normal Value

The normal value of the Shares (determined pursuant to art. 9, paragraph 4,

of the Consolidated Income Tax Act (TUIR).

* * * * *

1. BENEFICIARIES.

Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2023 BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 18:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
