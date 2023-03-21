Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Information Document item 3 Shareholders' Meeting

drawn up pursuant to article 84-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999,

Information Document - Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors on point 3 of the Agenda - Ordinary Session

INFORMATION DOCUMENT PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH ART. 114-BIS OF THE CONSOLIDATED LAW ON FINANCE (TUF) AND ART. 84-BIS OF CONSOB REGULATION NO. 11971 OF 14 MAY 1999, AS AMENDED.

Foreword

The Remuneration Policies of the Montepaschi Group outlined in the Remuneration Report (both as defined below) for the year 2023 and submitted for the necessary prior approval of the Shareholders' Meeting of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (hereinafter "BMPS" or "Bank"), in application of the provisions of the applicable remuneration legislation (see below) - require for the "Identified Staff" of the Montepaschi Group (hereinafter also the "Group"), i.e. those persons whose activities have a significant impact on the Group's risk profile, the activation of the 2023 Incentive System (i.e. the "2023 Incentive System", as defined below). This system represents a strategic lever for:

enhancing the value of human capital;

guaranteeing sustainable development in the ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) area through the adoption of incentive parameters related to the achievement of the Group's strategic guidelines on environmental, social and governance issues;

ensuring alignment between management and the interests of Shareholders and investors;

facilitating the achievement of the challenging objectives defined for 2023 by creating value and the prerequisites for the full execution of the Business Plan in the three-year period 2024-2026.

In application of the provisions of the applicable regulatory framework, the payment method applied to the Identified Staff is subject to the rules of deferral and combination of cash and financial instruments; it is therefore necessary to use Phantom Shares to support this plan.

It should be noted that - again in application of the "Supervisory Provisions"1 and the Group's Remuneration Policies - the Phantom Shares will also be used within the context of any agreements for termination of employment or early termination of office, for the part exceeding the cost of notice (so-called "severance"). In line with the applicable legislation, the Phantom Shares, to be assigned with reference to severances, will be paid according to the methods envisaged for variable remuneration (deferral, payment in cash and financial instruments, retention) and are subject to the same malus and claw-back rules described below.

This information document is prepared pursuant to Article 114-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF) and Article 84-bis of the Regulation adopted by Consob with resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended

1 See Bank of Italy Circular no. 285 of 17 December 2013 as amended, Part One - Title IV - Chapter 2.

