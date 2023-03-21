Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Information Document item 3 Shareholders' Meeting
03/21/2023 | 02:21pm EDT
Courtesy translation: in case of discrepancy between the Italian language original text and the English language translation, the Italian text shall prevail
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
20 April 2023 (single call)
INFORMATION DOCUMENT
drawn up pursuant to article 84-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999,
as amended.
RELATINGTO THE
2023 INCENTIVE SYSTEM AND RELATED PAYMENT METHODS IN FAVOUR OF THE
MONTEPASCHI GROUP PERSONNEL BASED ON PHANTOM SHARES
2023 INCENTIVE SYSTEM
INFORMATION DOCUMENT PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH ART. 114-BIS OF THE CONSOLIDATED LAW ON FINANCE (TUF) AND ART. 84-BIS OF CONSOB REGULATION NO. 11971 OF 14 MAY 1999, AS AMENDED.
Foreword
The Remuneration Policies of the Montepaschi Group outlined in the Remuneration Report (both as defined below) for the year 2023 and submitted for the necessary prior approval of the Shareholders' Meeting of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (hereinafter "BMPS" or "Bank"), in application of the provisions of the applicable remuneration legislation (see below) - require for the "Identified Staff" of the Montepaschi Group (hereinafter also the "Group"), i.e. those persons whose activities have a significant impact on the Group's risk profile, the activation of the 2023 Incentive System (i.e. the "2023 Incentive System", as defined below). This system represents a strategic lever for:
enhancing the value of human capital;
guaranteeing sustainable development in the ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) area through the adoption of incentive parameters related to the achievement of the Group's strategic guidelines on environmental, social and governance issues;
ensuring alignment between management and the interests of Shareholders and investors;
facilitating the achievement of the challenging objectives defined for 2023 by creating value and the prerequisites for the full execution of the Business Plan in the three-year period 2024-2026.
In application of the provisions of the applicable regulatory framework, the payment method applied to the Identified Staff is subject to the rules of deferral and combination of cash and financial instruments; it is therefore necessary to use Phantom Shares to support this plan.
It should be noted that - again in application of the "Supervisory Provisions"1 and the Group's Remuneration Policies - the Phantom Shares will also be used within the context of any agreements for termination of employment or early termination of office, for the part exceeding the cost of notice (so-called "severance"). In line with the applicable legislation, the Phantom Shares, to be assigned with reference to severances, will be paid according to the methods envisaged for variable remuneration (deferral, payment in cash and financial instruments, retention) and are subject to the same malus and claw-back rules described below.
This information document is prepared pursuant to Article 114-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF) and Article 84-bis of the Regulation adopted by Consob with resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended
1 See Bank of Italy Circular no. 285 of 17 December 2013 as amended, Part One - Title IV - Chapter 2.
(hereinafter the Issuers' Regulations), and also in the numbering of the relevant paragraphs, is consistent with the guidelines contained in Schedule 7 of Annex 3A of the Issuers' Regulations.
This information document may be updated and/or supplemented, pursuant to art. 84-bis, paragraph 5 of the Issuers' Regulations, in the implementation phase of the 2023 Incentive System, with currently unavailable information and in any case as soon as it is available.
Please note that, for the purpose of the detailed information contained herein, the 2023 Inventive System is to be considered "of major importance" pursuant to art. 114-bis, paragraph 3 of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF) and article 84-bis, paragraph 2 of the Issuers' Regulations.
Definitions
For the purposes of this information document, the terms indicated below have the following meaning:
Directors
The Executive Directors of the Bank and the Group.
Shares
The Bank's ordinary shares.
Beneficiaries
The Identified Staff of the Group and who have been accrued a bonus in line
with the 2023 Incentive System to be paid in part in financial instruments, in
accordance with current regulations. Similarly, the disbursement schemes
described in this information document may be applied to compensation
defined for early termination of office or early termination of employment, if
the early termination agreement concerns the Identified Staff.
Bonus Pool
Amount intended to finance, under the conditions set out in the Remuneration
Policy in force, the 2023 Incentive System. It is part of the consolidated personnel
cost, approved at the end of the budgeting process for the reference year.
Civil Code
The Italian Civil Code, approved by Royal Decree no. 262 dated 16 March
1942, as amended.
Corporate Governance
The corporate governance code for listed companies prepared by the
Code
Corporate Governance Committee and sponsored by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. as
applicable at the time.
Remuneration Committee
The Bank's Remuneration Committee in office at the time.
Risk and Sustainability
The Risk and Sustainability Committee of the Bank in office at the time.
Committee
Individual
The contractual documentation and communications sent to the individual
Communications
Beneficiaries.
Board of Directors
The Bank's Board of Directors in office at the time.
CRO
Chief Risk Officer Department. Structure that performs the Risk Control
Function according to the definition of the supervisory regulations,
guaranteeing the adequacy and effectiveness of the Group's risk management
system.
Date of Approval
The date of final approval of the Regulation by the Board of Directors.
Awarding Date (2023
The date on which the Board of Directors approves the draft Separate
Incentive System)
Financial Statements for 2023 and, at the same time, verifies that the access
conditions defined for the 2023 Incentive System have been exceeded.
Business Day
Each calendar day except Saturdays, Sundays and other days when the Milan
Stock Exchange is usually not open for trading.
Phantom Shares
Financial instruments in synthetic form convertible into cash, free of charge
and non-transferable, by deed inter vivos, for any reason, usable for the 2023
Incentive System or for severances, the conversion of which gives the
Beneficiary the right to receive the related monetary amount, under the terms
and conditions set forth in the Regulation and the Individual
Communications.
Identified staff or PPR
The staff, whose professional activities may have a significant impact on the
[Personale Più Rilevante]
risk profile of the entity, is identified annually on the basis of a structured and
formalised assessment defined on the basis of the Supervisory Provisions and
Regulatory Technical Standards (EU Delegated Regulation no. 923 of
25/3/2021).
Remuneration Policies
The remuneration policies of the Montepaschi Group, as outlined in the
Remuneration Report.
Potential Beneficiaries
The employees and/or Directors of the Montepaschi Group included in the
Identified Staff, who on the basis of the Supervisory Provisions and the
Remuneration Policies, may be beneficiaries of a bonus, in line with the 2023
Incentive System, or severance to be paid by means of a component in financial
instruments.
Relationship
The employment and/or administrative relationship in place between the
Beneficiaries and the Bank or the other companies of the Group.
Regulation
The Regulation of the 2023 Incentive System under art. 3.2.
Report on Remuneration
The 2023 report on the remuneration policy and on compensation paid
pursuant under art. 123-ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance, approved by
the Shareholders' Meeting of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
Scorecard
Set of individual indicators/KPIs assigned ex ante on which the performance
is measured.
2023 Incentive System
The short-term incentive system envisaged for 2023 in the Group
Remuneration Report submitted to the approval of the Bank's Ordinary
Shareholders' Meeting.
TUB (Testo Unico
Italian Legislative Decree no. 385 of 1 September 1993, as amended.
Bancario, Consolidated
Law on Banking)
TUF (Testo Unico Finanza,
Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended.
Consolidated Law on
Finance)
Normal Value
The normal value of the Shares (determined pursuant to art. 9, paragraph 4,
of the Consolidated Income Tax Act (TUIR).
* * * * *
1. BENEFICIARIES.
