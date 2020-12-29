Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Italy Treasury meets local authorities on potential Monte dei Paschi merger - sources

12/29/2020 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign of the Monte dei Paschi bank is seen in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury met Monte dei Paschi's banking foundation and local authorities on Tuesday to discuss the impact of a potential merger of state-owned Monte dei Paschi (MPS) on the economy of Siena and the surrounding areas, people with knowledge of the meeting said.

The talks, held in Rome, were also over the out-of-court request for damages against the Tuscan bank made by the banking foundation in July and worth 3.8 billion euros, the sources added.

After pumping 5.4 billion euros into MPS as part of a 2017 rescue for Italy's oldest bank, Rome is scrambling to find a merger partner with the bank to cut its 64% stake under the terms of the bailout agreed with European Union authorities.

The Treasury has been discussing a possible tie-up with UniCredit, and MPS has said its board would meet on Jan. 19 to approve a plan to tackle its capital shortfall, as requested by the European Central Bank.

"Local institutions have asked for MPS to keep its headquarters in Siena and for the bank's brand to be maintained," one of the sources told Reuters.

One of the main issues for a potential MPS merger has been that of maintaining jobs in the area around the Tuscan town of Siena, where many work for the bank.

The Treasury declined to comment.

(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene in Florence, Stefano Bernabei in Rome, editing by Giulia Segreti and James Mackenzie)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -0.10% 1.04 Delayed Quote.-25.54%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -0.04% 7.696 Delayed Quote.-40.87%
All news about BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
02:05pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Italy Treasury meets local authorities on..
RE
05:13aMPS GROUP : ECB notifies SREP own funds requirements for 2021
PU
12/22BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Italy faces confidence vote on 2021 budge..
RE
12/21BANCA MPS : Fitch revises BMPS rating watch from “Evolving” to &ldqu..
PU
12/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Microsoft attacked, Coca-Cola cuts jobs...
12/17Italy pursuing January cure to $3 billion Monte dei Paschi headache
RE
12/17BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Italy pursuing January cure to $3 bln Mon..
RE
12/17BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Siena, 17 December 2020 – The Board..
PU
12/17BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Monte dei Paschi says bank needs 2-2.5 bl..
RE
12/10Exclusive-Italy's Banco BPM, BPER considering merger in first half 2021 -sour..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 936 M 3 596 M 3 596 M
Net income 2020 -1 259 M -1 542 M -1 542 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 044 M 1 275 M 1 278 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 22 073
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,25 €
Last Close Price 1,04 €
Spread / Highest target 53,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Elena Costanza Cappello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-25.54%1 275
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.67%382 062
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.93%260 648
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.67%258 268
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%188 995
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.53%164 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ