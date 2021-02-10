Log in
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
 


Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Italy's Monte dei Paschi annual losses soar, capital holds up

02/10/2021 | 02:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank is seen in a bank entrance in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Losses at Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena soared to 1.69 billion euros ($2 billion) in 2020, the state-owned lender said on Wednesday, though its capital buffers held up supported by capital management actions.

The government had been working on re-privatising the Tuscan lender, but progress has been stymied by the collapse of Italy's ruling coalition and a change in leadership at possible buyer UniCredit, the country's second-biggest bank by assets.

With its turnaround derailed first by lower-for-longer interest rates and now by the COVID-19 crisis, MPS is ill-equipped to face the fallout from the pandemic, which is expected to bankrupt numerous companies once the government unwind extraordinary support measures.

The 63.5% higher losses reported in Wednesday's full-year results were driven largely by provisions against legal claims the bank booked after the conviction of two former executives. Such provisions account for three quarters of a total of 1.3 billion euros in one-off charges.

MPS said its best-quality capital stood at 12.1% of assets at the end of December, only slightly down from 12.9% three months earlier despite a bad loan clean-up transaction completed in December that shaved around 1 billion euros off its capital base.

($1 = 0.8248 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. 0.00% 1.38 Delayed Quote.32.31%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -0.53% 8.637 Delayed Quote.12.93%
Financials
Sales 2020 2 934 M 3 558 M 3 558 M
Net income 2020 -1 386 M -1 681 M -1 681 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 383 M 1 673 M 1 678 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 22 073
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,09 €
Last Close Price 1,38 €
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target -20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.32.31%1 673
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.85%427 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.71%286 255
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.37%270 014
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.25.73%214 273
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.70%194 838
