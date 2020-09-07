Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Italy's Treasury signs off on decree to sell Monte dei Paschi -sources

* Decree lists ways for stake to sell stake in bank Options
Include share offerings, tender or merger deal
* Treasury wants to find a buyer by year-end
ROME, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Roberto
Gualtieri has signed off on a government decree listing options
to sell Italy's controlling stake in Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.
Rome rescued Monte dei Paschi in 2017, spending 5.4 billion
euros ($6.4 billion) on a 68% stake which under the terms of the
bailout negotiated with European Union competition authorities
must be sold next year.
Gualtieri's signature paves the way for final approval by
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the two sources said, asking not
to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
The Italian Treasury declined to comment.
Although Italy's co-ruling 5-Star Movement wants the state
to delay its exit from Monte dei Paschi, sources have told
Reuters the Treasury is working to find a buyer by the end of
the year.
The goal is to combine a merger with a complex scheme to
free the bank of its remaining problem loans, sources said.
While Banco BPM is seen by the Treasury as a good
partner, the Milan-based bank has repeatedly denied any interest
in a tie-up with Monte dei Paschi.
The decree, obtained by Reuters, authorises the Treasury to
help Monte dei Paschi shed 8.1 billion euros in problem debts
through a deal with state-owned bad loan manager AMCO.
This clean-up "is essential to give the bank the prospect of
a lasting return to profitability ... and pave the way for the
economy ministry to sell its holding," the decree states.
Rome also lists ways the government can liquidate its
holding, which include a share offerings, a public tender or
negotiating a merger.
($1 = 0.8466 euros)
