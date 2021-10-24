Log in
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : MPS talks stumbled on 2.3/3.5 bln euro valuation gap - source

10/24/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
ROME, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A valuation gap of up to 3.5 billion euros ($4.07 billion) and a 6.3 billion euro capital injection requested by UniCredit contributed to sinking talks between the bank and Italy's Treasury over Monte dei Paschi (MPS), a source close to the matter said.

UniCredit's 6.3 billion euro capital request took account negative accounting adjustments deemed in large part unjustified by the Treasury, according to the source.

UniCredit also valued MPS' assets it would have bought at around 1.3 billion euros against a fair value estimate by the Treasury of between 3.6 billion and 4.8 billion euros, the source said.

UniCredit declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8593 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2021
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -1.43% 1.072 Delayed Quote.2.78%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -0.41% 11.532 Delayed Quote.50.78%
