Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : MPS talks stumbled on 2.3/3.5 bln euro valuation gap - source

ROME, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A valuation gap of up to 3.5
billion euros ($4.07 billion) and a 6.3 billion euro capital
injection requested by UniCredit contributed to
sinking talks between the bank and Italy's Treasury over Monte
dei Paschi (MPS), a source close to the matter said.
UniCredit's 6.3 billion euro capital request took account
negative accounting adjustments deemed in large part unjustified
by the Treasury, according to the source.
UniCredit also valued MPS' assets it would have bought at
around 1.3 billion euros against a fair value estimate by the
Treasury of between 3.6 billion and 4.8 billion euros, the
source said.
UniCredit declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8593 euros)
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Giselda Vagnoni and
Valentina Za)