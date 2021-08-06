Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Monte dei Paschi cuts legal claims to 4.9 billion euros - slide

08/06/2021 | 05:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The entrance of Monte Dei Paschi di Siena is seen in San Gusme near Siena, Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) has further reduced its legal claims to 4.9 billion euros ($5.8 billion), a slide on the Tuscan bank's website showed, marking another step in Rome's efforts to reprivatise the ailing lender.

MPS initially faced some 10 billion euros in legal risks, seen as one of the main hurdles to Italian Treasury's plans to cut its 64% stake in the bank by mid-2022, as agreed as part of a 2017 state bailout.

MPS' board on Thursday approved a settlement deal with the bank's former top investor, local banking foundation Fondazione Monte dei Paschi, reducing the risks by 3.8 billion euros.

According to the slide, Monte dei Paschi's legal risks stood at 4.9 billion euros as of June 30, of which 2.2 billion euros were classified as probable and for which provisions of 1 billion euros had been booked.

The Treasury has been working to offload MPS to healthier rival UniCredit and the parties agreed to enter exclusive talks over the bailed out bank last week.

Under the terms set by UniCredit to start negotiations, the Milanese bank will be shielded from any non-ordinary legal risks weighing on MPS following years of mismanagement.

Reuters had reported the Treasury was working to more than halve MPS' legal risks.

($1 = 0.8457 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -0.63% 1.1825 Delayed Quote.14.09%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.24% 10.192 Delayed Quote.32.85%
All news about BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
05:48aBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Monte dei Paschi cuts legal claims to 4.9..
RE
08/05BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Italian Government Aims to Save Jobs in U..
MT
08/04BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : MPS' H1 results will be positive, economy..
RE
08/04UNICREDIT S P A : Italy govt will protect MPS jobs in UniCredit deal - economy m..
RE
08/03BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Banking Union Says Job Cuts at Monte Pasc..
MT
08/03BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Monte dei Paschi job cuts will all be vol..
RE
08/03MARKET CHATTER : Italy, UniCredit Mull Ways to Protect Monte dei Paschi Bondhold..
MT
08/02MARKET CHATTER : Italy Negotiates With EU For Spinoff Of Monte Paschi's Legal Ri..
MT
08/02Italy's Monte dei Paschi Worst Performer Among Banks in EU's Stress Test
MT
08/02Italy, UniCredit Kick Off Exclusive Talks over Potential Monte Dei Paschi Sal..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 955 M 3 495 M 3 495 M
Net income 2021 -341 M -403 M -403 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 150 M 1 361 M 1 360 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 21 452
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,19 €
Average target price 0,94 €
Spread / Average Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.14.09%1 361
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.52%451 929
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.74%322 038
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%238 161
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.70%189 511
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.37%185 576