Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Monte dei Paschi shareholders approve bad loan clean-up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/04/2020 | 06:48am EDT

MILAN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Monte dei Paschi di Siena approved on Sunday a long-awaited bad loan clean-up plan aimed at easing the sale of the state-owned bank to a healthier rival.

Italy has worked for two years on the plan, which gained final approval from the European Central Bank in September and must be completed by Dec. 1.

Rome bailed out Monte dei Paschi in 2017, acquiring a 68% stake for 5.4 billion euros ($6.3 billion). To meet conditions agreed at the time with European Union competition authorities, it must cut that stake before the bank approves 2021 earnings.

The 'Hydra' scheme approved on Sunday at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting will lower Monte dei Paschi's impaired loans to 4.3% of total lending, below UniCredit's 4.8%, currently the best level among larger commercial banks.

The move was designed to facilitate a merger, but the Treasury is struggling to find buyers for the loss-making bank, people familiar with the matter have said.

Under the 'Hydra' scheme Monte dei Paschi will transfer 8.1 billion euros in impaired loans to state-owned bad loan manager AMCO, together with other assets and liabilities including 1.1 billion euros in capital.

The deal, which includes a 3.2 billion euro bridge loan by banks UBS and JPMorgan, allowed Monte dei Paschi to shed the loans without incurring losses.

However, the ECB has demanded the bank replenishes its capital buffers, a condition the Treasury had hoped to fulfil by finding a buyer by the end of the year.

Clinching such a deal, however, will require more time as incentives to lure potential buyers will have to be negotiated, sources have said.

The ruling 5-Star Movement has been calling for the state to hold onto MPS and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is yet to sign a decree needed to complete the bad loan spin-off. ($1 = 0.8537 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. 1.72% 1.357 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -0.13% 6.949 Delayed Quote.-46.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
06:51aBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Monte dei Paschi shareholders approve bad..
RE
06:48aBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Monte dei Paschi shareholders approve bad..
RE
10/02Italy faces crunch time on Monte dei Paschi
RE
10/01Credit Agricole wants Banco BPM tie-up to scale up Italian business - sources
RE
10/01UniCredit CEO says bank's clear message is 'no M&A'
RE
09/22Monte Paschi management not involved in talks on when, if Treasury could sell..
RE
09/22EUROPE : European stocks bounce on tech support, virus concerns linger
RE
09/18BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Siena, 18 September 2020 - Banca Monte de..
PU
09/18BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Siena, 18 September 2020 - Banca Monte de..
PU
09/17BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Determination of the withdrawal price of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 901 M 3 398 M 3 398 M
Net income 2020 -694 M -813 M -813 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,74x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 498 M 1 755 M 1 755 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 22 123
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,36 €
Last Close Price 1,36 €
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Elena Costanza Cappello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-2.93%1 755
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.44%298 330
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.00%240 362
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.26%209 758
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 412
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 014
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group