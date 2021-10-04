Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Monte dei Paschi talks enter final stretch

10/04/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Italy's problem bank casts a long shadow over Draghi's summer break

SIENA, Italy (Reuters) - Talks to sell state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) to UniCredit are set to enter the final stretch now that a vote in the Tuscan bank's hometown of Siena is out of the way.

UniCredit agreed on July 29 to discuss buying selected parts of MPS from Italy's Treasury, which rescued the lender in 2017.

Though the due diligence analysis ended in September, talks stalled ahead of local elections in many Italian cities and a vote in Siena to fill a vacant parliamentary seat.

The choice over MPS has bearing for the business plan new UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel is expected to present in November.

But the coalition government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi had to tread carefully ahead of the vote due to the up to 7,000 job cuts expected at MPS and the other costly conditions posed by UniCredit to consider buying the troubled rival.

Tuesday's victory of the Siena seat by Enrico Letta, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, eliminates an element of uncertainty for the coalition as Letta had pledged to resign if he lost.

But returning MPS to private hands remains a political hot potato.

"Employment, avoiding a break-up, preserving the (MPS) brand and a presence of the State in the economy are the key pillars we want the government to stick to in finding a solution for MPS," Letta said.

A senior PD lawmaker told Reuters the party could not afford to be seen to agree to 7,000 job cuts.

UniCredit targets only MPS' branches in the centre-north but the exact portions it will buy, as well as the number of layoffs and the amount of cash the state will have to disburse are yet to be finalised, people close to the talks said.

Italy has earmarked 1.5 billion euros to pump into MPS and two sources said the Treasury still believed that could be enough. However, another person said UniCredit expected the cash call to top the 2.5 billion euros that MPS has pledged to raise next year if it fails to find a buyer.

UniCredit declined to comment.

Also, state-owned bank MCC is seeking to rebuff Treasury demands it takes on some 300 branches and two MPS units spurned by UniCredit, two sources said, adding it would only accept 110.

Italy's Treasury remains confident of reaching a deal by the end of the month, sources have told Reuters.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Valentina Za and Giuseppe Fonte


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -0.59% 1.088 Delayed Quote.4.94%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -1.15% 11.344 Delayed Quote.50.05%
All news about BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
02:36pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Monte dei Paschi talks enter final stretch
RE
09/30BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Information required by Consob porsuant art.114 par..
PU
09/29UNICREDIT S P A : Eyes Deal To Divest Risks Linked With Monte dei Paschi's Loans
MT
09/29BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Exclusive-UniCredit working with AMCO to offload ri..
RE
09/27BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Pillar III Report - June 2021
PU
09/24BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Monte dei Paschi-UniCredit Deal Expected By October
MT
09/17BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Italian Minister Says Ailing Monte dei Paschi Likel..
MT
09/15BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Monte dei Paschi Poised to Shutter 50 Branches
MT
09/15BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Monte dei Paschi prepares to close 50 branches - le..
RE
09/10BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Italy's AMCO ready to process Stage 2 loans
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 013 M 3 499 M 3 499 M
Net income 2021 -89,0 M -103 M -103 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 081 M 1 255 M 1 255 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 21 388
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,09 €
Average target price 0,95 €
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.4.94%1 253
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.53%499 410
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.13%362 514
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%243 172
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%198 035
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.80%193 083