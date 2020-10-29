Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Monte dei Paschi ups provisions after former executives' conviction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:55pm EDT
The logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank is seen in a bank entrance in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's bailed-out lender Monte dei Paschi (MPS) on Thursday decided to raise provisions against legal risks following the conviction of three former executives, in the latest blow to its fragile finances.

Italy in August earmarked up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 bln) to help the bank, of which it owns 68%. The Treasury had hoped to use the funds to ease a merger, but now a direct capital injection is also a possibility, two sources close to the matter said.

The bank did not disclose the amount set aside.

A person familiar with the matter said provisions were in excess of 400 million euros ($555 million). That compares with 357 million in the second quarter, when MPS posted an 845 million euro loss.

The pandemic has further derailed a tough restructuring process at MPS which had already ran into trouble due to lower-for-longer interest rates and Italy's worsening macro outlook.

Pending legal claims worth some 10 billion euros are one of the main hurdles Rome faces in finding a buyer for the loss-making Tuscan bank it rescued in 2017.

Disregarding the prosecution's request to acquit, a Milan court recently convicted former MPS CEO Fabrizio Viola and ex-chairman Alessandro Profumo for false accounting in the booking of two derivatives trades. The defendants deny any wrongdoing and will appeal.

MPS said the verdict had prompted it to class as "likely" instead of "possible" the risk of losing a number of pending legal disputes.

MPS' sale process has become a bone of contention for Italy's ruling coalition, pitting the 5-Star Movement against the Treasury, led by prominent Democratic Party member Roberto Gualtieri.

The 5-Star Movement wants the state to hold onto the bank for now to avoid exiting at a loss, while the Treasury has been working to merge it with a healthier peer, party sources have said.

Board members close to 5-Star wanted to start legal action immediately against Profumo and Viola as a result of their conviction, a move that would require much higher provisioning, burning through capital and compromising a bad loan clean-up MPS is working on, three people familiar with the matter said.

However the court has not yet filed the reasoning behind the Profumo and Viola convictions, which usually requires 90 days.

MPS said it was awaiting the verdict's reasons.

To ease potential mergers, MPS aims to complete by Dec. 1 a deal that would rid it of 8 billion euros in problem loans.

(Additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei in Rome and Pamela Barbaglia in London; Editing by Jon Boyle and Tom Brown)

By Giuseppe Fonte and Valentina Za


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
06:55pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Monte dei Paschi ups provisions after for..
RE
03:20pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Press release
PU
10/26Mission creep? Italy's bad loan manager irks rivals
RE
10/23BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Pursuant to article 2437-quater, paragrap..
PU
10/23BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Final results of the exercise of the righ..
PU
10/21Monte dei Paschi board to discuss increase in legal provisions - sources
RE
10/21BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Monte dei Paschi board to discuss possibl..
RE
10/20ALESSANDRO PROFUMO : Italy's 5 Star Movement says Leonardo CEO should resign aft..
RE
10/20BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Monte dei Paschi mulling higher provision..
RE
10/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: ConocoPhillips, IBM, American Airlines
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 901 M 3 386 M 3 386 M
Net income 2020 -707 M -826 M -826 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,32x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 149 M 1 340 M 1 342 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 22 123
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,40 €
Last Close Price 1,04 €
Spread / Highest target 53,7%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Elena Costanza Cappello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-26.90%1 326
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.75%294 273
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.17%251 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%203 286
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.42%180 516
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.95%147 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group