Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Press release

ASSESSMENT ON THE FULFILLMENT OF THE CONDITIONS PRECEDENT TO THE DEMERGER

EXECUTION OF THE DEED OF THE PARTIAL NON-PROPORTIONAL DEMERGER WITH ASYMMETRIC OPTION OF BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. IN FAVOR OF AMCO

S.P.A.

Siena, 25 November 2020 - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. ("MPS" or the "Bank") announces that, today, the deed of the partial non-proportional demerger, pursuant to articles 2501-ter and 2506-bis of the Italian Civil Code, of MPS in favor of AMCO - Asset Management Company S.p.A. ("AMCO") with the granting of an asymmetric option to MPS shareholders other than the Ministry of Economy and Finance (the "Demerger"), approved by the Bank's shareholders' meeting on 4 October 2020, has been executed.

The demerger deed has been executed following the assessment, by the Board of Directors, on the fulfillment of the conditions precedent which the Demerger is subject to, included - in particular - the enrollment with the Companies' Register of Arezzo-Siena of the demerger deed related to the partial demerger of MPS Capital Services S.p.A. (a company wholly-owned by MPS) in favor of the Bank (the "Intra-GroupDemerger"), executed on 19 November 2020. Such enrollment occurred on 20 November 2020 and the Intra-Group Demerger will be effective as of 26 November 2020.

The Demerger will be implemented through: (i) assignment of no. 55,153,674 AMCO newly issued class B shares (the "AMCO Class B Shares") to the MPS shareholders; and (ii) cancellation of no. 137,884,185 MPS ordinary shares of the Bank's shareholders as a result of the application of the exchange ratio of no. 0.4000 AMCO Class B Shares to be assigned for each cancelled MPS ordinary share (the "MPS Share" and the "Exchange Ratio").

As a result of the Demerger, MPS share capital will be reduced for an amount equal to Euro 1,133,606,063.29 without cancelling of any share and, on the effective date of the Demerger, MPS share capital will be equal to Euro 9,195,012,196.85, represented of no. 1,002,405,887 ordinary shares, without nominal value.

The newly issued AMCO Class B Shares will be assigned to the MPS shareholders and the corresponding MPS Shares owned by them will be cancelled on a non-proportional basis (approximately 90% to the majority shareholder and approximately 10% to the other shareholders).

In particular, based on the Exchange Ratio and the aforementioned distribution ratios:

to the Ministry of Economy and Finance (the " MEF "), majority shareholder of the Bank, will be assigned no. 0.0638 AMCO Class B Shares for each MPS Share held and will be cancelled no. 0.1595 MPS Shares for each MPS Share held;

