Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Report on item 2 Shareholders' Meeting
03/21/2023 | 02:21pm EDT
Explanatory Report by the Board of Directors concerning item 2 on the Ordinary Session of the Agenda
Courtesy translation: in case of discrepancy between the Italian language original text and the English language translation, the Italian text shall prevail
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
20 April 2023 (single call)
EXPLANATORY REPORT BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CONCERNING ITEM 2) ON THE ORDINARY SESSION OF THE AGENDA
REPORT ON THE REMUNERATION POLICY AND ON COMPENSATION PAID PURSANT
TO ART. 123-TER OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE N. 58 OF 24 FEBRUARY 1998
"CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL ACT" OR THE "TUF"); INHERENT AND CONSEQUENT
DELIBERATIONS:
2.1) BINDING VOTE ON THE FIRST SECTION RELATED TO THE REMUNERATION AND
INCENTIVE POLICY
AND
2.2) NON-BINDING VOTE ON THE SECOND SECTION RELATED TO COMPENSATION
PAID.
Shareholders' Meeting of 20 April 2023
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Explanatory Report by the Board of Directors concerning item 2 on the Ordinary Session of the Agenda
Dear Shareholders,
You have been summoned to the ordinary Shareholders' meeting to resolve the following argument, item 2) on the agenda:
"Report on the remuneration policy and on compensation paid pursuant to Art. 123-ter of the Legislative Decree n. 58 of 24 February 1998 ("Consolidated Financial Act" or the "TUF"); inherent and consequent deliberations:
2.1) binding vote on the first section related to the remuneration and incentive policy
and
2.2) non-binding vote on the second section related to compensation paid."
Shareholders' Meeting of 20 April 2023
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
2023 Report on the remuneration policy and on compensation paid
Courtesy translation: in case of discrepancy between the Italian language original text and the English language translation, the Italian text shall prevail
Letter from the Chairperson of the Remuneration Committee
Raffaele Di Raimo
Dear Shareholders,
As Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, I am pleased to present the Annual Remuneration Report of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena for 2023.
Last June, the Bank presented its Business Plan 2022-2026 "A Clear and Simple Commercial Bank", aimed at sustaining profitability in the medium and long term, strengthening its role as a commercial bank close to the territories and simplifying the Group's structure, creating value for the entire ecosystem in which the Bank operates. Furthermore, on 7 February, the Board of Directors approved the Bank's Sustainability Plan, setting as one of its development priorities, alongside the creation of financial value, the generation of a positive impact on the environment, people, customers and society, within the framework of clear and transparent governance.
The Remuneration Policy proposed for 2023 is closely integrated with the strategic guidelines outlined in both the Business and Sustainability Plans.
In line with regulatory requirements, investor and proxy advisor guidelines and market practices, the remuneration strategy for 2023 is based on sustainable performance, merit, equity and transparency, within the framework of a sound and prudent risk management. This, also in strict compliance with the constraints placed on the Bank's choices and operations due to the commitments agreed by the Italian Government with the European Commission, which provide for the application of the so-called "salary cap" on individual remuneration and the adoption of strict rules for executive remuneration policies. In particular, embracing the spirit and purpose of these constraints, the Committee and the Board of Directors, in defining remuneration levels, ensures comparison with market benchmarks, as is
standard practice, but always applying them with particular caution and rigour; this, in view of the particular stage of the Bank's life, so as to achieve a suitably conservative remuneration policy.
With regard to processes, the Bank's governance model is designed to ensure full cooperation between the various bodies and functions, as well as adequate control and precise scanning of the acts preparatory to all remuneration decisions taken within the Group, ensuring that they are taken in an independent, informed and timely manner, in order to avoid conflicts of interest or unfairness.
Over the past few months, the Remuneration Committee has worked closely with management to prepare, after several years and in line with the Bank's strategy, a proposal for an incentive system, which is one of the main innovations of the Remuneration Policy for 2023.
The Committee took part in each phase of the
remuneration processes, ensuring their consistency with the best market practices and verifying their alignment with the commitment to value creation, through the close "pay for performance" link, as the guiding principle of the new incentive system.
Confirming this approach, the Policy clearly sets out the remuneration structure of the CEO, the criteria by which incentives are linked to economic-financial and social responsibility objectives, the drivers of incentives for all Identified Staff and, therefore, of value creation for all employees and collaborators.
The remuneration policy I am presenting to you is marked by fairness and inclusion, as a commitment to create conditions of entry and progression such as to generate a work environment in which each person's objective contribution, professional skills and personal
2023 Report on the remuneration policy and on compensation paid
2
qualities are promoted and fully valued, regardless of gender, age and/or other personal characteristics; the encouragement of equal opportunities; listening, involvement and participation of employees, supported and accompanied in the assumption of responsibility towards growing professional challenges; sustainability, pursued through the inclusion of ESG parameters in staff remuneration mechanisms, particularly with regard to the design of the Incentive System.
The Group's path aimed at pursuing gender equality at every level of the company has been strengthened, with particular attention to the progressive and substantial reduction of the gender pay gap, also establishing that half of the economic availability annually provided for the reduction of the same. The 2023 Report also
incorporated the recommendations on remuneration contained in the letter from the Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee in the annual report on the application of the Corporate Governance Code.
For the constant commitment to the Committee's activities and for the significant contribution in
terms of critical discussion and ideas, I sincerely thank my fellow Committee members Luca Bader, Alessandra Barzaghi, Marco Bassilichi and Paola De Martini.
With confidence in the trust and support that you will place in us, I moreover thank all of you shareholders for your contributions and the attention you will devote to the Report, hoping that you will approve of it in full at the shareholders' meeting.
Kindest regards,
Raffaele Di Raimo
32023 Report on the remuneration policy and on compensation paid
Table of contents
REGULATORY DEVELOPMENTS
4
SECTION I - 2023 GROUP REMUNERATION AND INCENTIVE POLICY
7
1.
REPORT STRUCTURE AND MAIN UPDATES IN THE 2023 REMUNERATION POLICIES ..
7
2.
PURPOSE
9
3.
GOVERNANCE RULES
13
4.
COMPLIANCE
16
5.
PERSONNEL REMUNERATION AND INCENTIVES
17
5.1
General Principles
17
5.2
Remuneration of Directors and Statutory Auditors
19
5.3
Fixed remuneration
21
5.3.1 Benefits and other compensation
22
5.3.2 Company Control Function Allowance
23
5.4
Variable remuneration
24
5.4.1 Definition
24
5.4.2 "Core" components
26
5.4.3 "Non Core" components
27
5.5
2023 Identified Staff
29
5.5.1 Basic rules of variable remuneration
29
5.5.2 Focus on the remuneration of the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager
32
5.5.3 "2023 Incentive System"
36
5.6
Compensation for early termination of the employment
36
5.7
Remuneration of financial advisors
40
5.7.1 Indirect sales channels
40
5.7.2 The Banca Widiba S.p.A. network of financial advisors
41
5.7.3 Focus on the non-recurring component of the remuneration of Widiba financial advisors
43
5.8
The remuneration of business partners not bound to the company by employment relationships
47
5.9
Financial instruments to service variable remuneration payment
47
5.10 The elements of the policy which may be derogated for personnel belonging to the perimeter of
Managers with strategic responsibilities
47
6.
FOCUS ON CERTAIN KEY PROCESSES
49
6.1
Process of classifying "Identified Staff"
49
6.2
Compliance breach management process
51
6.3
Verification process to assure absence of hedging strategies (so-called "hedging")
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 18:20:04 UTC.