Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Report on item 2 Shareholders' Meeting

In line with regulatory requirements, investor and proxy advisor guidelines and market practices, the remuneration strategy for 2023 is based on sustainable performance, merit, equity and transparency, within the framework of a sound and prudent risk management. This, also in strict compliance with the constraints placed on the Bank's choices and operations due to the commitments agreed by the Italian Government with the European Commission, which provide for the application of the so-called "salary cap" on individual remuneration and the adoption of strict rules for executive remuneration policies. In particular, embracing the spirit and purpose of these constraints, the Committee and the Board of Directors, in defining remuneration levels, ensures comparison with market benchmarks, as is

The Remuneration Policy proposed for 2023 is closely integrated with the strategic guidelines outlined in both the Business and Sustainability Plans.

Last June, the Bank presented its Business Plan 2022-2026 "A Clear and Simple Commercial Bank", aimed at sustaining profitability in the medium and long term, strengthening its role as a commercial bank close to the territories and simplifying the Group's structure, creating value for the entire ecosystem in which the Bank operates. Furthermore, on 7 February, the Board of Directors approved the Bank's Sustainability Plan, setting as one of its development priorities, alongside the creation of financial value, the generation of a positive impact on the environment, people, customers and society, within the framework of clear and transparent governance.

As Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, I am pleased to present the Annual Remuneration Report of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena for 2023.

standard practice, but always applying them with particular caution and rigour; this, in view of the particular stage of the Bank's life, so as to achieve a suitably conservative remuneration policy.

With regard to processes, the Bank's governance model is designed to ensure full cooperation between the various bodies and functions, as well as adequate control and precise scanning of the acts preparatory to all remuneration decisions taken within the Group, ensuring that they are taken in an independent, informed and timely manner, in order to avoid conflicts of interest or unfairness.

Over the past few months, the Remuneration Committee has worked closely with management to prepare, after several years and in line with the Bank's strategy, a proposal for an incentive system, which is one of the main innovations of the Remuneration Policy for 2023.

The Committee took part in each phase of the

remuneration processes, ensuring their consistency with the best market practices and verifying their alignment with the commitment to value creation, through the close "pay for performance" link, as the guiding principle of the new incentive system.

Confirming this approach, the Policy clearly sets out the remuneration structure of the CEO, the criteria by which incentives are linked to economic-financial and social responsibility objectives, the drivers of incentives for all Identified Staff and, therefore, of value creation for all employees and collaborators.

The remuneration policy I am presenting to you is marked by fairness and inclusion, as a commitment to create conditions of entry and progression such as to generate a work environment in which each person's objective contribution, professional skills and personal