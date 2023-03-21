Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005508921

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:35:15 2023-03-21 pm EDT
1.977 EUR   +2.73%
02:21pBanca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S P A : Report on item 2 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
02:21pBanca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S P A : Report on item 3 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
02:21pBanca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S P A : Information Document item 3 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Report on item 2 Shareholders' Meeting

03/21/2023 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Explanatory Report by the Board of Directors concerning item 2 on the Ordinary Session of the Agenda

Courtesy translation: in case of discrepancy between the Italian language original text and the English language translation, the Italian text shall prevail

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

20 April 2023 (single call)

EXPLANATORY REPORT BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CONCERNING ITEM 2) ON THE ORDINARY SESSION OF THE AGENDA

REPORT ON THE REMUNERATION POLICY AND ON COMPENSATION PAID PURSANT

TO ART. 123-TER OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE N. 58 OF 24 FEBRUARY 1998

"CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL ACT" OR THE "TUF"); INHERENT AND CONSEQUENT

DELIBERATIONS:

2.1) BINDING VOTE ON THE FIRST SECTION RELATED TO THE REMUNERATION AND

INCENTIVE POLICY

AND

2.2) NON-BINDING VOTE ON THE SECOND SECTION RELATED TO COMPENSATION

PAID.

Shareholders' Meeting of 20 April 2023

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Explanatory Report by the Board of Directors concerning item 2 on the Ordinary Session of the Agenda

Dear Shareholders,

You have been summoned to the ordinary Shareholders' meeting to resolve the following argument, item 2) on the agenda:

"Report on the remuneration policy and on compensation paid pursuant to Art. 123-ter of the Legislative Decree n. 58 of 24 February 1998 ("Consolidated Financial Act" or the "TUF"); inherent and consequent deliberations:

2.1) binding vote on the first section related to the remuneration and incentive policy

and

2.2) non-binding vote on the second section related to compensation paid."

Shareholders' Meeting of 20 April 2023

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

2023 Report on the remuneration policy and on compensation paid

Courtesy translation: in case of discrepancy between the Italian language original text and the English language translation, the Italian text shall prevail

Letter from the Chairperson of the Remuneration Committee

Raffaele Di Raimo

Dear Shareholders,

As Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, I am pleased to present the Annual Remuneration Report of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena for 2023.

Last June, the Bank presented its Business Plan 2022-2026 "A Clear and Simple Commercial Bank", aimed at sustaining profitability in the medium and long term, strengthening its role as a commercial bank close to the territories and simplifying the Group's structure, creating value for the entire ecosystem in which the Bank operates. Furthermore, on 7 February, the Board of Directors approved the Bank's Sustainability Plan, setting as one of its development priorities, alongside the creation of financial value, the generation of a positive impact on the environment, people, customers and society, within the framework of clear and transparent governance.

The Remuneration Policy proposed for 2023 is closely integrated with the strategic guidelines outlined in both the Business and Sustainability Plans.

In line with regulatory requirements, investor and proxy advisor guidelines and market practices, the remuneration strategy for 2023 is based on sustainable performance, merit, equity and transparency, within the framework of a sound and prudent risk management. This, also in strict compliance with the constraints placed on the Bank's choices and operations due to the commitments agreed by the Italian Government with the European Commission, which provide for the application of the so-called "salary cap" on individual remuneration and the adoption of strict rules for executive remuneration policies. In particular, embracing the spirit and purpose of these constraints, the Committee and the Board of Directors, in defining remuneration levels, ensures comparison with market benchmarks, as is

standard practice, but always applying them with particular caution and rigour; this, in view of the particular stage of the Bank's life, so as to achieve a suitably conservative remuneration policy.

With regard to processes, the Bank's governance model is designed to ensure full cooperation between the various bodies and functions, as well as adequate control and precise scanning of the acts preparatory to all remuneration decisions taken within the Group, ensuring that they are taken in an independent, informed and timely manner, in order to avoid conflicts of interest or unfairness.

Over the past few months, the Remuneration Committee has worked closely with management to prepare, after several years and in line with the Bank's strategy, a proposal for an incentive system, which is one of the main innovations of the Remuneration Policy for 2023.

The Committee took part in each phase of the

remuneration processes, ensuring their consistency with the best market practices and verifying their alignment with the commitment to value creation, through the close "pay for performance" link, as the guiding principle of the new incentive system.

Confirming this approach, the Policy clearly sets out the remuneration structure of the CEO, the criteria by which incentives are linked to economic-financial and social responsibility objectives, the drivers of incentives for all Identified Staff and, therefore, of value creation for all employees and collaborators.

The remuneration policy I am presenting to you is marked by fairness and inclusion, as a commitment to create conditions of entry and progression such as to generate a work environment in which each person's objective contribution, professional skills and personal

2023 Report on the remuneration policy and on compensation paid

2

qualities are promoted and fully valued, regardless of gender, age and/or other personal characteristics; the encouragement of equal opportunities; listening, involvement and participation of employees, supported and accompanied in the assumption of responsibility towards growing professional challenges; sustainability, pursued through the inclusion of ESG parameters in staff remuneration mechanisms, particularly with regard to the design of the Incentive System.

The Group's path aimed at pursuing gender equality at every level of the company has been strengthened, with particular attention to the progressive and substantial reduction of the gender pay gap, also establishing that half of the economic availability annually provided for the reduction of the same. The 2023 Report also

incorporated the recommendations on remuneration contained in the letter from the Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee in the annual report on the application of the Corporate Governance Code.

For the constant commitment to the Committee's activities and for the significant contribution in

terms of critical discussion and ideas, I sincerely thank my fellow Committee members Luca Bader, Alessandra Barzaghi, Marco Bassilichi and Paola De Martini.

With confidence in the trust and support that you will place in us, I moreover thank all of you shareholders for your contributions and the attention you will devote to the Report, hoping that you will approve of it in full at the shareholders' meeting.

Kindest regards,

Raffaele Di Raimo

32023 Report on the remuneration policy and on compensation paid

Table of contents

REGULATORY DEVELOPMENTS

4

SECTION I - 2023 GROUP REMUNERATION AND INCENTIVE POLICY

7

1.

REPORT STRUCTURE AND MAIN UPDATES IN THE 2023 REMUNERATION POLICIES ..

7

2.

PURPOSE

9

3.

GOVERNANCE RULES

13

4.

COMPLIANCE

16

5.

PERSONNEL REMUNERATION AND INCENTIVES

17

5.1

General Principles

17

5.2

Remuneration of Directors and Statutory Auditors

19

5.3

Fixed remuneration

21

5.3.1 Benefits and other compensation

22

5.3.2 Company Control Function Allowance

23

5.4

Variable remuneration

24

5.4.1 Definition

24

5.4.2 "Core" components

26

5.4.3 "Non Core" components

27

5.5

2023 Identified Staff

29

5.5.1 Basic rules of variable remuneration

29

5.5.2 Focus on the remuneration of the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager

32

5.5.3 "2023 Incentive System"

36

5.6

Compensation for early termination of the employment

36

5.7

Remuneration of financial advisors

40

5.7.1 Indirect sales channels

40

5.7.2 The Banca Widiba S.p.A. network of financial advisors

41

5.7.3 Focus on the non-recurring component of the remuneration of Widiba financial advisors

43

5.8

The remuneration of business partners not bound to the company by employment relationships

47

5.9

Financial instruments to service variable remuneration payment

47

5.10 The elements of the policy which may be derogated for personnel belonging to the perimeter of

Managers with strategic responsibilities

47

6.

FOCUS ON CERTAIN KEY PROCESSES

49

6.1

Process of classifying "Identified Staff"

49

6.2

Compliance breach management process

51

6.3

Verification process to assure absence of hedging strategies (so-called "hedging")

52

SECTION II - COMPENSATION PAID (PART I)

53

1.

IMPLEMENTATION OF REMUNERATION POLICIES IN 2022

53

1.1

Governance

53

1.2

Compensations of Directors and Statutory Auditors

53

1.3

Changes in the "Identified Staff" perimeter

53

1.4

Remuneration trends

54

1.5

2022 variable remuneration

55

SECTION II - COMPENSATION PAID (PART II)

56

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 18:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
02:21pBanca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S P : Report on item 2 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
02:21pBanca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S P : Report on item 3 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
02:21pBanca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S P : Information Document item 3 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/20Credit Suisse impact on Italian banking system "insignificant" - minister
RE
03/17Sterling Could Fall Even if BOE Lifts Rates, Says Commerzbank
DJ
03/16Italy's Treasury sets up new department for state-run companies
RE
03/16Squares to rebound; SNB supports Credit Suisse
AN
03/15Widespread bloodbath; bankers drop precipitously
AN
03/15Banks sink the Mib, which falls below 26,000
AN
03/14Europeans given up; there is indecision on Fed hikes
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 009 M 3 223 M 3 223 M
Net income 2022 -286 M -306 M -306 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 424 M 2 597 M 2 597 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 17 020
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,92 €
Average target price 2,03 €
Spread / Average Target 5,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Lovaglio CEO, Director & General Manager
Andrea Francesco Maffezzoni Chief Financial Officer
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Head-Controls, Compliance & Claims Area
Marco Giorgino Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-0.01%2 597
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.19%374 218
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.73%223 408
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.21%221 980
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%163 213
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.23%141 565