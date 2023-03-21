Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Report on item 3 Shareholders' Meeting

1 Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors on point 3 of the Agenda - Ordinary Session Courtesy translation: in case of discrepancy between the Italian language original text and the English language translation, the Italian text shall prevail BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 20 April 2023 (single call) EXPLANATORY REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON POINT 3) OF THE AGENDA OF THE ORDINARY SESSION drawn up in accordance with article 114-bis and article 125-ter of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 as subsequently amended. PROPOSAL FOR APPROVAL OF THE 2023 INCENTIVE SYSTEM AND RELATED PAYMENT METHODS APPLIED TO MONTEPASCHI GROUP'S PERSONNEL BASED ON "PHANTOM SHARES" PURSUANT TO THE COMBINED PROVISIONS OF ARTICLES 114-BIS AND 125-TER OF THE CONSOLIDATED LAW ON FINANCE (TUF) AND ART. 84-BIS OF THE REGULATION ADOPTED WITH CONSOB RESOLUTION NO. 11971 OF 14 MAY 1999 ("ISSUERS' REGULATIONS"); RELATED AND ENSUING RESOLUTIONS. Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2023 BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

2 Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors on point 3 of the Agenda - Ordinary Session REPORT BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 114-BIS AND ARTICLE 125-TER OF ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58 OF 24 FEBRUARY 1998, AS AMENDED Dear Shareholders, You have been called to the Shareholders' Meeting to resolve upon the following topic put on the agenda under point 3): "Proposal for approval of the 2023 Incentive System and related payment methods applied to Montepaschi Group's personnel based on "Phantom Shares", pursuant to the combined provisions of articles 114-bis and 125-ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF) as well as art. 84-bis of the Regulation adopted with Consob resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 ("Issuers' Regulations"); related and ensuing resolutions." Foreword1 In line with applicable supervisory regulations and guidelines on the matter and in compliance with the specific supervisory provisions on remuneration and incentive policies and practices issued by the Bank of Italy2 (hereinafter the "Supervisory Provisions"), the Group's Remuneration Policies (hereinafter the "2023 Remuneration Policies") as set forth in the "Report on the remuneration policy and on compensation paid" pursuant to Article 123- ter of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended (hereinafter the " Consolidated Law on Finance " or " TUF ") - submitted for the necessary and prior approval of the Shareholders' Meeting of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (hereinafter, the " Bank " or " BMPS "), provide that a portion of any variable remuneration to be paid to the " Identified Staff" (i.e. those persons whose activities have an impact on the risk profile of the Bank or the Banking Group, hereinafter also referred to as " PPR " ["Personale Più Rilevante"] or " Identified Staff ") be paid in financial instruments and - more specifically - shares or related instruments 3 . The concept of variable remuneration, as defined by the Supervisory Provisions in force, includes: the amounts paid to the PPR as an incentive for the achievement of the 2023 Business Plan objectives set out in the 2023 Incentive System . The 2023 Incentive System is a variable system for the Identified Staff and additional key resources, related to the 2023 objectives. This system represents a strategic lever for:

The text of this Report takes into account the Definitions contained in the Information Document prepared pursuant to art. 84- bis of the Issuers' Regulations (as defined below). See Bank of Italy Circular no. 285 of 17 December 2013 as amended, Part One - Title IV - Chapter 2 - Section III. See 2023 Remuneration Report.

3 Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors on point 3 of the Agenda - Ordinary Session guaranteeing sustainable development in the ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) area through the adoption of incentive parameters related to the achievement of the Group's strategic guidelines on environmental, social and governance issues; ensuring alignment between management and the interests of the Shareholder and investors; facilitating the achievement of the challenging objectives defined for 2023 by creating value and the prerequisites for the full execution of the 2022-2026 Business Plan.

any amounts paid to the Identified Staff for early termination of employment or early termination of office (so-called severance) 4 . 2023 Incentive System Given this requirement, it is necessary for the Bank to define the type of financial instruments and the relative amounts to be reserved for such possible future commitments through the drafting of a specific plan (hereinafter, the "Plan") to be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with the provisions of Article 114-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance and Article 13 of the Articles of Association. The proposal for the Plan covered by this Report was approved by the Bank's Board of Directors on 8 March 2023, with the favourable opinion of the Remuneration Committee, the Risk and Sustainability Committee and the Board of Statutory Auditors (the latter also pursuant to Article 2389 of the Italian Civil Code). The Remuneration Policies of the Montepaschi Group outlined in the Remuneration Report (both as defined below) for the year 2023 and submitted for the necessary prior approval of the Shareholders' Meeting of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (hereinafter "BMPS" or "Bank"), in application of the provisions of the applicable remuneration legislation (see below) - require for the "Identified Staff" of the Montepaschi Group (hereinafter also the "Group"), i.e. those persons whose activities have a significant impact on the Group's risk profile, the activation of the 2023 Incentive System (i.e. the "2023 Incentive System", as defined below). It should be noted that the proposed Plan is based on the awarding of financial instruments in synthetic form (hereinafter "Phantom Shares"5), which will be converted into cash depending on the market value of the Bank's ordinary shares, in accordance with the deadlines set out in the specific agreements for the payment to the PPR of the percentage in financial instruments according to the 2023 Incentive System and any severance, and does not provide "Severance" shall mean the amount recognised in the context of agreements for early termination of employment (for the amount exceeding the cost of notice and excluding what is required by law) or early termination of the office and to be paid in part in the form of financial instruments pursuant to the Supervisory Provisions and the Remuneration Policies (including the consideration for any non-compete covenants, for the amount exceeding one year of fixed remuneration of the Beneficiary). It should be noted that, although the characteristics and operation remain unchanged, with a view to greater alignment with market practices, the name of the synthetic instrument was changed from " Performance Shares " (name used by the Bank in previous years) to " Phantom Shares ". Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2023 BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

4 Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors on point 3 of the Agenda - Ordinary Session for the use of the Bank's treasury shares, which, as disclosed in a press release of 5 October 2021, were entirely transferred in execution of the resolution passed by the Bank's Shareholders' Meeting of 18 May 2020. Furthermore, the afore-mentioned synthetic instruments are deemed appropriate to achieve the same objectives and comply with the principles laid down in the relevant regulations, including that of providing for the payment of variable remuneration aligned with the results and risks of the Bank and the Group to which it belongs, using instruments (as an alternative to treasury shares) having the same effect - in terms of loss absorption - as equivalent shares or investments in the share capital, also taking into account the cost and level of capital and liquidity required to carry out the activities undertaken, and being structured in such a way as to avoid the creation of incentives that conflict with the company's long-term interests. The characteristics of the Plan are in line with the provisions of the applicable remuneration laws, more specifically the Supervisory Provisions, as better described below and which will be described in further detail in the disclosure that will be made available to the public, in accordance with article 84-bis of the Consob regulation adopted with resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended (hereinafter the "Issuers' Regulations"), along with this Explanatory report. 1. Beneficiaries of the Plan The potential beneficiaries of the Plan for the awarding of the 2023 Incentive System are the Executive Directors and personnel included in the scope of the Group's PPR (identified annually by the relevant bodies on the basis of the criteria established by the regulations pro tempore in force). To date (and subject to changes in the period of validity thereof), the afore-mentioned potential beneficiaries include, among others, the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of the Bank, and the "Key Managers" of the Group identified, pursuant to the regulations in force6, in the Bank's Departments Managers and the other Managers of structures reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer and the Board of Directors. As previously mentioned, the Plan's disbursement scheme may also be applied to the Identified Staff with reference to compensation defined upon early termination of the employment and/or early termination of office, in line with the provisions on early termination regulated in the remuneration policy. 2 Reasons behind adoption of the Plan 6 These are individuals who perform management functions, have regular access to inside information and can make management decisions that can affect the Bank's development and future prospects. Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2023 BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA