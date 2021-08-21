Log in
    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Siena, 21 August 2021 – With reference to rumors appeared on the press regarding to a possible capital increase of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA (the "Bank") for the amount of 3 billion euros, t…

08/21/2021 | 07:14am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Siena, 21 August 2021 - With reference to rumors appeared on the press regarding to a possible capital increase of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA (the "Bank") for the amount of 3 billion euros, the Bank - at the request of Consob - specifies that it is a rumors that are not reflected in any initiatives activated by the Bank.

The Bank reports that UniCredit's due diligence activities are continuing, in accordance with the press release issued by the latter on 29 July this year.

This press release shall be available on www.gruppomps.it

For further information:

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Media Relations

Investor Relations

+39 0577296634

+39 0577299350

ufficio.stampa@mps.it

investor.relations@mps.it

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 21 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2021 11:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
