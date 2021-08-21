Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Siena, 21 August 2021 – With reference to rumors appeared on the press regarding to a possible capital increase of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA (the "Bank") for the amount of 3 billion euros, t…

PRESS RELEASE

Siena, 21 August 2021 - With reference to rumors appeared on the press regarding to a possible capital increase of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA (the "Bank") for the amount of 3 billion euros, the Bank - at the request of Consob - specifies that it is a rumors that are not reflected in any initiatives activated by the Bank.

The Bank reports that UniCredit's due diligence activities are continuing, in accordance with the press release issued by the latter on 29 July this year.

