Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : The extraordinary shareholders' meeting approves the project of the demerger in favour of AMCO

each MPS share held and no. 0.0380 MPS shares for each MPS share held will be cancelled.

MPS Minority Shareholders (including MPS as holder of treasury shares) may elect to not receive any AMCO Class B Shares, to not have any of their MPS shares cancelled and, therefore, to remain exclusively MPS shareholders, which would increase their MPS shareholding in percentage terms (the "Asymmetric Option").

The allocation of AMCO Class B Shares to MPS shareholders (who have not exercised the Asymmetric Option) will take place, in dematerialised form and through authorised intermediaries, as from the Demerger Effective Date (as defined below), at a time and in a manner that will be notified in accordance with the current applicable law and regulations.

Right of Sale and Right of Withdrawal

MPS shareholders who did not elect to approve the AMCO Demerger are entitled to exercise the right of withdrawal pursuant to art. 2437, paragraph 1, lett. a) and g) of the Italian Civil Code, as well as art. 2437-quinquies of the Italian Civil Code (the "Right of Withdrawal"), or the right to have their MPS shares purchased in accordance with art. 2506-bis, paragraph 4 of the Italian Civil Code (the "Right of Sale"). The Right of Withdrawal and the Right of Sale may only be exercised for the entire shareholding held in MPS for a unitary liquidation value of the MPS share, determined pursuant to art. 2437-ter, paragraph 3 of the Italian Civil Code, equal to Euro 1.339 per share, within fifteen days from the date on which the resolution approving the AMCO Demerger is registered with the Companies' Register of Arezzo - Siena. In accordance with the applicable law, should the Right of Withdrawal or the Right of Sale be exercised, the relevant shares will no longer be made available by the intermediary with whom they are deposited until the completion of the AMCO Demerger.

Therefore, subsequently to the exercise of such rights, the shares may not be transferred by the withdrawing or selling shareholder until the outcome of the settlement procedure.

The effectiveness of the Right of Withdrawal and the Right of Sale and, therefore, the related settlement procedure of the shares with the payment of the abovementioned liquidation value to the shareholders, are subject to the completion of the AMCO Demerger.

Details on terms and conditions for the exercise of the Right of Withdrawal and the Right of Sale shall be notified by MPS in the manner provided under the current applicable law and regulations.

The Asymmetric Option

MPS Minority Shareholders (including MPS in relation to its treasury shares) that have not exercised the Right of Sale or the Right of Withdrawal will have the right to exercise the Asymmetric Option.