Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
News 


Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : UniCredit chairman-elect says Mustier's exit not due to MPS

12/06/2020 | 06:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: Unicredit bank CEO Mustier poses during the shareholders meeting in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Jean Pierre Mustier's decision to step down as CEO of UniCredit had nothing to do with a possible acquisition of bailed-out rival Monte dei Paschi (MPS), UniCredit Chairman-elect Pier Carlo Padoan was quoted as saying on Sunday.

In an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera daily, Padoan denied Mustier's exit facilitates a merger with MPS, after speculation about a deal hurt UniCredit shares last week.

"MPS played no part in Mustier's decision to leave UniCredit at the end of his current term. Moreover, his decision does not change in any way the bank's position towards any such operation," Padoan said.

Mustier resigned last Monday citing a clash with the board over strategy. UniCredit had been in talks with the Treasury over MPS, which Rome is trying to re-privatise, sources had said.

Mustier had prioritised returning cash to shareholders over mergers and had worked since his arrival in mid-2016 to reduce Italy's exposure to its fragile home turf.

In an attempt to reassure investors, UniCredit's board said the capital return strategy was unchanged and ruled out deals that harmed the bank's capital position.

Padoan said Mustier's decision was due to "different opinions" over "the steps to take for the integration strategy outside of Italy. The strategy, on which we agree, is not in question. Different views emerged on how to take it forward".

Padoan, who was named in October as incoming chairman, denied a report saying he had challenged Mustier's international focus advocating instead expansion in Italy.

A former Italian economy minister who oversaw the MPS bailout and a Member of Parliament for the ruling PD party at the time of his appointment, Padoan also sought to dispel concerns about political meddling.

"Political interference, real or alleged, can only be harmful ... But in UniCredit's decisions political interference has played no role."

Padoan, who is leading the board's search for Mustier's replacement, said the new CEO needed to have "a high international standing, a strong knowledge of the banking system, inclusive leadership and strategic vision".

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -1.78% 1.162 Delayed Quote.-16.88%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 1.35% 8.13 Delayed Quote.-37.56%
Financials
Sales 2020 2 936 M 3 558 M 3 558 M
Net income 2020 -1 259 M -1 526 M -1 526 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,45x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 165 M 1 414 M 1 412 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 22 073
Free-Float 13,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,25 €
Last Close Price 1,16 €
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Elena Costanza Cappello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-16.88%1 414
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.03%372 917
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.83%275 101
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.92%253 382
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%199 397
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.21.82%174 583
