Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : UniCredit set to take on Monte dei Paschi junior bonds in deal talks -sources

ROME, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A deal under discussion for
UniCredit to buy parts of Monte dei Paschi
involves the larger Italian bank assuming liability for its
target's so-called junior bonds, two people close to the matter
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Investors in the subordinated bonds, which have lesser
rights to repayment in the event of their issuer getting into
problems, were concerned that they would lose out in a takeover
of the Tuscan bank, which was bailed out by the state in 2017.
UniCredit agreed last month to enter talks over a possible
acquisition of Monte dei Paschi (MPS), of which the Rome-based
Treasury owns 64% following the bailout.
The prospect of a sale hit the value of the junior bonds
because investors worried European Union rules designed to
shield taxpayers would require them to bear losses before the
state could spend more money to facilitate a deal.
However, sources directly involved in the negotiation have
told Reuters that Rome is working to shield bondholders from
losses by agreeing a final deal on terms that do not require
applying EU rules on state aid for banks.
UniCredit's CEO Andrea Orcel said at the time that the MPS
talks were confirmed that it was too early to say what would
happen to the bonds, but the two sources said it was poised to
take on the junior bonds.
UniCredit declined to comment.
A third source close to the negotiations said the parties
had yet to discuss how it would work in practice and various
options were being considered.
Credit rating agency DBRS on Monday downgraded MPS'
subordinated debt on rising risks for its holders, sending
yields higher.
By 1417 GMT the yield on a subordinated bond due in January
2030 was 11.4% up a percentage point from Monday.
The parties have agreed on a 40-day period of exclusivity
during which UniCredit is selecting the parts it will buy, in
line with the strict conditions it has set to consider a deal.
UniCredit has demanded the deal leave its capital
unaffected, while boosting its earnings per share by at least
10%. It has said it will not take on any problem loans and can
leave any performing loans it deems risky. Non-ordinary legal
risks will also remain with the Italian state.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome and Valentina Za in Milan;
Editing by Alexander Smith)