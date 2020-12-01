Log in
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
12/01 03:53:10 am
1.209 EUR   +4.04%
03:35aBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : UniCredit shares sink at open after CEO says to step down
RE
02:30aUniCredit CEO steps down in clash with board
RE
02:29aUniCredit CEO steps down in clash with board
RE
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : UniCredit shares sink at open after CEO says to step down

12/01/2020 | 03:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: Unicredit bank logo is seen in the old city centre of Siena

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's UniCredit fell as much as 8% in early trade on Tuesday after Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier said he would leave at the end of his term in April due to divergences with the board over strategy.

UniCredit announced late on Monday Chairman elect Pier Carlo Padoan and the board would start looking for a replacement.

News of Mustier's departure comes on the backdrop of quickening consolidation in Italian banking, where the Treasury is looking for a buyer for bailed-out bank Monte dei Paschi.

Shares in the Tuscan bank surged 6% on speculation Mustier's exit could facilitate a deal.

"Mustier has been a key supporter of the capital return strategy over M&A and for the international breadth of the group," Citi analysts wrote in a note downgrading the stock to 'neutral' from buy'.

"We believe the market will see him leaving as a key risk for UniCredit's role in Italian consolidation, at the expense of capital return/risk profile."

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2020
