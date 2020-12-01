Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : UniCredit shares sink at open after CEO says to step down

UniCredit announced late on Monday Chairman elect Pier Carlo Padoan and the board would start looking for a replacement.

News of Mustier's departure comes on the backdrop of quickening consolidation in Italian banking, where the Treasury is looking for a buyer for bailed-out bank Monte dei Paschi.

Shares in the Tuscan bank surged 6% on speculation Mustier's exit could facilitate a deal.

"Mustier has been a key supporter of the capital return strategy over M&A and for the international breadth of the group," Citi analysts wrote in a note downgrading the stock to 'neutral' from buy'.

"We believe the market will see him leaving as a key risk for UniCredit's role in Italian consolidation, at the expense of capital return/risk profile."

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)