    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Information required by Consob pursuant art. 114 par. 5 of d.lgs. n. 58/98

05/31/2021 | 09:32am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT ART. 114 PAR. 5 OF D.LGS. N. 58/98

Siena, 31 May 2021 - According to what has been already communicated on 6 May - and in compliance with the information required by Consob pursuant to Article 114, paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 - we inform that there are no updates regarding the "structural solution" or the capital strengthening operation.

Il presente comunicato sarà disponibile sul sito web all'indirizzo www.gruppomps.it

Per ulteriori informazioni:

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Relazioni Media

ufficio.stampa@mps.it

Investor Relations

investor.relations@mps.it - Tel: +39.0577.299350

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 13:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
