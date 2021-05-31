Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Information required by Consob pursuant art. 114 par. 5 of d.lgs. n. 58/98
05/31/2021 | 09:32am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT ART. 114 PAR. 5 OF D.LGS. N. 58/98
Siena, 31 May 2021 - According to what has been already communicated on 6 May - and in compliance with the information required by Consob pursuant to Article 114, paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 - we inform that there are no updates regarding the "structural solution" or the capital strengthening operation.
