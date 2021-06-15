Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Possible strengthening of the strategic partnership with Anima

PRESS RELEASE

BMPS: POSSIBLE STRENGTHENING OF THE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ANIMA

Siena, 15 June 2021 - The Board of Directors of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which met today under the chairmanship of Patrizia Grieco, has given a mandate to the management of the Bank for the analysis and potential negotiation of the strengthening of the existing partnership with Anima Holding SpA in the sector of asset management.

