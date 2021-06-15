Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Possible strengthening of the strategic partnership with Anima

06/15/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

BMPS: POSSIBLE STRENGTHENING OF THE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ANIMA

Siena, 15 June 2021 - The Board of Directors of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which met today under the chairmanship of Patrizia Grieco, has given a mandate to the management of the Bank for the analysis and potential negotiation of the strengthening of the existing partnership with Anima Holding SpA in the sector of asset management.

The market will be promptly updated regarding any significant development on the matter.

This press release is available on www.gruppomps.it

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA

Relazioni Media

Investor Relations

Tel: +39 0577 296634

Tel: +39 0577 293038

ufficio.stampa@mps.it

investor.relations@mps.it

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 17:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
