Banca Monte dei Paschi is a 'huge problem', Italy's League says

CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Monte dei
Paschi is a "huge problem", the head of the right-wing
League party said on Sunday, voicing concerns over a potential
sale of the Tuscan bank to bigger rival UniCredit.
Having taken control of Monte dei Paschi (MPS) in 2017 after
a 5.4 billion euro ($6.3 billion) bailout, the Italian Treasury
has committed to returning the world's oldest bank to private
hands by mid-2022, with Rome now trying to broker a merger with
UniCredit.
"The solution could be a merger, but not a sell off to
UniCredit," the League's Matteo Salvini told reporters on the
sidelines of an annual business conference in Cernobbio on Lake
Como.
The Treasury should take time and push for a tie-up with
Italian banks that are focused on lending to small and
medium-sized enterprises instead of rushing to sell it to
UniCredit, Salvini said.
"MPS and other local banks could create a third banking
group," Salvini said, hinting at a potential tie-up with Banca
Carige and other regional lenders in southern Italy.
The leader of the League party, which is part of the
governing coalition, said a tie-up between UniCredit and MPS
could trigger 7,000 job cuts and the closure of 300 branches.
MPS last month posted better than expected second-quarter
results but said it still planned to raise 2.5 billion euros in
cash next year if it failed to secure a buyer.
Salvini said it would make sense for the Treasury to inject
additional funds into MPS if it needed to put the bank back on
the market in the medium term.
The bank's home town of Siena, like the rest of the central
region of Tuscany, is a traditional bastion of the centre-left
PD party, which has often been criticised for contributing to
the Tuscan lender's troubles.
Salvini repeated his previous harsh criticism of PD and said
the party should take responsibility for the lender's woes.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini
Editing by David Goodman)