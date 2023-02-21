Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    BMPS   IT0005508921

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
2023-02-21
2.770 EUR   -2.81%
12:24pItalian private equity fund FSI fund raised Anima stake to 9%
RE
02:32aEuropeans down; wait for PMI flash.
AN
02/20Mib down; Biorea bullish with aucap start
AN
Italian private equity fund FSI fund raised Anima stake to 9%

02/21/2023 | 12:24pm EST
MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Italian private equity fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) held 9% of Anima Holding as of Feb. 17, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday, after beefing up an initial holding of just over 7% it built last week.

FSI hired Mediobanca to buy shares in Anima though a reverse accelerated bookbuilding process, with a target of owning between 7% and 9% of Italy's largest independent asset manager, which manages some 180 billion euros ($192 billion) in assets.

Offering a premium of just 7.5% over the latest closing price, FSI reached only slightly more than its minimum target in the reverse ABB transaction.

The filing showed FSI had then bought a further 1.7% stake on the market.

Led by former Merrill Lynch banker Maurizio Tamagnini, FSI has not disclosed the reasons behind its investment in Anima.

The group distributes its products through partnerships with commercial banks including Banco BPM and Monte dei Paschi di Siena and could be involved in the sector's consolidation process. ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini and Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A. -1.49% 4.086 Delayed Quote.10.85%
AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A. -0.35% 22.52 Delayed Quote.7.98%
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -2.81% 2.77 Delayed Quote.48.08%
BANCO BPM S.P.A. -1.29% 4.05 Delayed Quote.23.07%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. -0.10% 10.115 Delayed Quote.12.70%
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
