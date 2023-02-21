Italian private equity fund FSI fund raised Anima stake to 9%

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Italian private equity fund
Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) held 9% of Anima Holding as of
Feb. 17, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday, after beefing up
an initial holding of just over 7% it built last week.
FSI hired Mediobanca to buy shares in Anima though a reverse
accelerated bookbuilding process, with a target of owning
between 7% and 9% of Italy's largest independent asset manager,
which manages some 180 billion euros ($192 billion) in assets.
Offering a premium of just 7.5% over the latest closing
price, FSI reached only slightly more than its minimum target in
the reverse ABB transaction.
The filing showed FSI had then bought a further 1.7% stake
on the market.
Led by former Merrill Lynch banker Maurizio Tamagnini,
FSI has not disclosed the reasons behind its investment in
Anima.
The group distributes its products through partnerships
with commercial banks including Banco BPM and Monte
dei Paschi di Siena and could be involved in the
sector's consolidation process.
($1 = 0.9376 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini and
Keith Weir)