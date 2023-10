ROME, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Friday it had picked UBS, Jefferies and Clifford Chance as financial and legal advisers for the privatisation of bailed-out bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) (BMPS.MI).

Commitments agreed with European Union authorities at the time of MPS's 5.4-billion-euro ($5.72 billion) bailout in 2017 bind Rome to eventually selling its 64% stake in the bank. ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones)