Italy's Cerved in advanced talks to clinch debt collection arm deal - sources

* Centerbridge emerges as frontrunner to buy unit - sources
* Deal worth about 400 mln euros - sources
* Prelios, Apollo and Apax among other suitors - sources
* Deal seen as prelude to full takeover of Cerved - sources
MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Italian credit group Cerved
is in advanced talks with U.S. investment firm
Centerbridge to clinch the long-awaited sale of its debt
collection arm which is valued at about 400 million euros
, two sources told Reuters.
The unit has also drawn interest from Italian real estate
and credit management firm Prelios and other private equity
funds including Apollo and Apax, the sources said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Centerbridge is the frontrunner in the discussions and could
clinch a deal in the coming weeks, possibly paving the way to a
full takeover of Milan-listed Cerved which has been on the radar
screen of several heavyweight buyout funds in recent years, the
sources said.
Cerved, Prelios and Apax declined to comment while
Centerbridge and Apollo were not immediately available for
comment.
Cerved, which has a market value of 1.4 billion euros, came
close to selling its credit management unit to Intrum, Europe's
biggest loan recovery firm, in February 2020 - just weeks before
a deadly coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy.
Intrum, which operates in Italy through a joint venture with
Intesa Sanpaolo, valued Cerved Credit Management at
roughly 500 million euros during last year's negotiations but
has since lost interest, the sources said.
The coronavirus pandemic is now expected to stoke a new wave
of impaired bank loans, reigniting investor interest in the
Italian market where forecasts point to an increase of around
100 billion euros in soured loans by the end of next year.
Centerbridge has extensive credit management experience in
Italy where it acquired Banca Farmafactoring in 2015
from Apax and subsequently listed it in Milan the following
year.
Prelios, owned by Davidson Kempner Capital Management, has
emerged as another strong contender for the business, which
ranks as one of Italy's leading players in the management of
non-performing loans, the sources said.
A former unit of Italy's Pirelli group, Prelios is looking
at the purchase of Cerved Credit Management as a way to bulk up
its valuation before Davidson Kempner implements its exit
strategy, possibly with an initial public offering (IPO) on the
Milan bourse, one of the sources said.
FULL TAKEOVER?
The Cerved unit suffered a 12.3% fall in revenues from
126,289 euros in 2019 to 110,764 euros in 2020 due to the early
termination of a collection contract with Monte dei Paschi di
Siena and the fallout of the pandemic.
U.S. private equity firm Advent made a bid approach in early
2019 to buy the entire share capital of Cerved and take it
private in a deal worth about 1.85 billion euros, but
negotiations fell through soon after press reports revealed that
discussions were underway pushing up Cerved's share price.
The sources said the sale of Cerved's credit management unit
could reignite interest from some buyout funds which have been
monitoring the company as a possible private equity target in
recent years.
Cerved saw its revenues and income fall 2.6% to 351.7
million euros in the nine month period ending in Sept. 2020,
with core earnings dropping to 141.8 million euros from 155.1
million euros last year.
($1 = 0.8391 euros)
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Valentina Za
Editing by Christina Fincher)