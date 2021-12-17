Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's Monte dei Paschi plans to raise 2.5 billion euros in capital

12/17/2021 | 03:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Italy's problem bank casts a long shadow over Draghi's summer break

MILAN (Reuters) - State-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) said on Friday it needed 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in capital, as Rome seeks more time to reprivatise it following a failed sale attempt.

Italy has worked in vain to meet an end-2021 deadline to return MPS to private hands after a 2017 bailout handed the state a 64% stake.

After labouring for years to rid MPS of its mountain of problem loans, Italy sought to clinch a sale to UniCredit but negotiations collapsed in October when Rome decided terms set by the country's second-biggest bank were too costly.

Italy is now in talks with European Union authorities to push back beyond 2023 the re-privatisation deadline.

MPS, which in July emerged as the most vulnerable euro zone lender in a sector health check, approved a new 2022-2026 strategic plan on Friday which it will submit to EU banking supervisors and market competition authorities.

The Tuscan bank targets a pre-tax profit of around 700 million euros in 2024, after cutting staff costs for up to 275 million euros a year through voluntary redundancies.

MPS estimated restructuring costs under the plan at 1 billion euros.

Italian banks only lay off staff through a costly early retirement scheme. CEO Guido Bastianini told parliament last month that MPS was looking to cut 4,000 staff. He said on Monday he hoped to start talks with unions soon.

To fund the restructuring, MPS said it planned to raise 2.5 billion euros in 2022 by selling new shares, a figure which needs the approval of European authorities.

Italy's Treasury has said it will support the capital raising but MPS needs to find investors for the 36% portion that cannot be covered by the state.

Sources have told Reuters the bank could seek to strengthen ties with its commercial partners, which include French insurer AXA and asset manager Anima.

Bastianini said on Monday relations with them were paramount but that it was too early to say whether they could become investors in the bank.

($1 = 0.8887 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Timothy Heritage)

By Valentina Za


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA -1.46% 25.38 Real-time Quote.32.00%
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. 0.13% 0.9272 Delayed Quote.-11.22%
All news about BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
03:17pItaly's Monte dei Paschi plans to raise 2.5 billion euros in capital
RE
02:19pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Board of Directors approves the 2022-2026 Strategic..
PU
12/15Shares in Carige surge on BPER's bid ahead of key meeting
RE
12/13MPS will soon submit revised plan to Treasury, CEO says
RE
12/13UniCredit Chief Denies Deal Talks With Mediobanca, Generali
MT
12/11UniCredit chief not interested in Generali or Mediobanca - Il Sole 24 Ore
RE
12/02Italy In Talks With EU To Delay Monte Dei Paschi Privatization By Two Years
MT
12/01Fitch Removes Monte dei Paschi from Rating Watch Negative
MT
12/01Italy in talks with EU to delay MPS privatisation beyond 2023 - sources
RE
12/01Monte Dei Paschi Seeks to Restart Talks With EU as It Looks to Chart Its Future
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 012 M 3 391 M 3 391 M
Net income 2021 239 M 269 M 269 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 929 M 1 048 M 1 046 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 21 297
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,93 €
Average target price 0,94 €
Spread / Average Target 1,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-11.22%1 049
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.29%474 054
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION48.47%368 284
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.71%242 981
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.52%202 861
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY62.16%200 558