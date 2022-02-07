Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/07 10:09:24 am
0.938 EUR   +1.41%
09:52aItaly's Monte dei Paschi strips CEO Bastianini of his powers - sources
RE
09:21aItaly's Monte dei Paschi strips CEO Bastianini of his powers - ANSA newswire
RE
02/06Monte dei Paschi Chooses New CEO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's Monte dei Paschi strips CEO Bastianini of his powers - sources

02/07/2022 | 09:52am EST
MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The board of state-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) on Monday stripped Chief Executive Guido Bastianini of his powers after frictions with the Rome government escalated, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Shares in the bank, which reports full-year results later on Monday, extended gains on the news rising 1.2% by 1440 GMT. The sources said the board voted unanimously against Bastianini.

MPS decline to comment. The bank had previously said its board would decide Bastianini's future on Monday.

Italy's Treasury, which controls Monte dei Paschi via a 64% stake it acquired after a 2017 bailout, decided to oust Bastianini following last year's failed attempt to sell the Tuscan bank to UniCredit, sources had told Reuters on Jan. 31.

Bastianini, formerly at regional lender Carige, took the role in 2020, after predecessor Marco Morelli refused to serve another mandate.

The appointment of Bastianini was sponsored by the 5-Star Movement, which is part of Italy's ruling coalition and has always advocated postponing the re-privatisation of MPS. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Silvia Aloisi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA 0.26% 0.762 Delayed Quote.1.20%
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. 1.10% 0.9352 Delayed Quote.3.70%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -1.23% 14.774 Delayed Quote.10.53%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 984 M 3 415 M 3 415 M
Net income 2021 308 M 352 M 352 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 927 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 21 297
Free-Float -
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,93 €
Average target price 0,94 €
Spread / Average Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Head-Controls, Compliance & Claims Area
