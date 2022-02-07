Italy's Monte dei Paschi strips CEO Bastianini of his powers - sources

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The board of state-owned Italian
bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) on Monday
stripped Chief Executive Guido Bastianini of his powers after
frictions with the Rome government escalated, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
Shares in the bank, which reports full-year results later on
Monday, extended gains on the news rising 1.2% by 1440 GMT. The
sources said the board voted unanimously against Bastianini.
MPS decline to comment. The bank had previously said its
board would decide Bastianini's future on Monday.
Italy's Treasury, which controls Monte dei Paschi via a 64%
stake it acquired after a 2017 bailout, decided to oust
Bastianini following last year's failed attempt to sell the
Tuscan bank to UniCredit, sources had told Reuters on Jan. 31.
Bastianini, formerly at regional lender Carige, took the
role in 2020, after predecessor Marco Morelli refused to serve
another mandate.
The appointment of Bastianini was sponsored by the 5-Star
Movement, which is part of Italy's ruling coalition and has
always advocated postponing the re-privatisation of MPS.
