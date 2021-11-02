Italy seeks 'long' extension to Monte dei Paschi deadline

ROME, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The extension of the deadline to
return Italy's Monte dei Paschi (MPS) to private hands
will be "sufficiently long" to ensure the bank can relaunch and
attract new investors, a senior Italian Treasury official said
on Tuesday.
Treasury Director General Alessandro Rivera told a
parliamentary hearing that Rome would eventually offload its
stake in the bank it rescued in 2017.
Italy is in talks with the European Union over the deadline
for the reprivatisation of MPS.
"Keeping it in state hands indefinitely is not an option,"
Rivera said, adding that failed negotiations with UniCredit
had shown the EU that it is not possible currently to
clinch a deal meeting the required legal and economic
conditions.
Rivera did not clarify how long an extension Italy will
seek. A source with knowledge of the matter has told Reuters
that Rome wants to push back the deadline by years.
"We believe it's necessary to discuss an adequate extension.
With adequate I mean a sufficiently long time span to implement
further measures to strengthen the bank and improve its profit
outlook," Rivera said.
After the collapse of the proposed UniCredit deal, Italy is
preparing to see through some of the measures it had devised to
smoothe the way for the sale. It plans to rid MPS of its
residual problem loans as well as any non-ordinary legal risks,
while also bolstering its capital, sources have told Reuters.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Valentina Za
Editing by David Goodman)