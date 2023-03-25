Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005508921

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:36:39 2023-03-24 pm EDT
1.881 EUR   -3.26%
12:10pItaly to hand Monte dei Paschi CEO Lovaglio new mandate
RE
04:02aItaly to hand Monte dei Paschi CEO Lovaglio new mandate - sources
RE
03/24Futures down in last weekly session
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy to hand Monte dei Paschi CEO Lovaglio new mandate

03/25/2023 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said it would confirm Luigi Lovaglio as chief executive of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, keeping the veteran banker in charge of the bank as turmoil shakes the industry.

Monte dei Paschi (MPS) is due to appoint a new board of directors on April 20 and the Treasury, which owns 64% of MPS following a 2017 bailout, on Saturday said it had filed its slate of nominees for the board.

The Treasury also indicated it would appoint as chairman Nicola Maione, a lawyer who has been an MPS director since 2017 and has previously chaired the board of state-controlled air traffic controller Enav.

During a more than 40-year career in banking, Lovaglio has risen through the ranks at rival UniCredit, where he eventually led the group's former Polish unit Bank Pekao.

He arrived at MPS just over a year ago, when the Treasury pushed out his predecessor.

Braving turbulent markets, he steered the bank through a make-or-break 2.5 billion euro ($2.7 billion) capital raising last November, proceeding to use part of the cash to fund thousands of staff exits he agreed with unions to cut operating costs.

Lovaglio will now work to seal a merger to cement MPS' turnaround and allow the state to meet European Union re-privatisation commitments made at the time of the bailout, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

A merger also remains the preferred option of banking supervisors to buttress MPS' fragile profitability, a second source said.

A failed attempt to sell MPS to UniCredit has forced Italy to seek more time from the EU to cut its stake.

UniCredit continues to be widely seen as a possible buyer, though the Treasury had shifted its attention to smaller peer Banco BPM to assess the feasibility of a potential combination, sources have told Reuters. ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za in Milan and Giuseppe Fonte in Rome; editing by Michael Perry and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -3.26% 1.8806 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
BANCO BPM S.P.A. -4.14% 3.403 Delayed Quote.2.07%
BANK PEKAO, S.A. -2.83% 78.9 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
ENAV S.P.A. -2.93% 3.782 Delayed Quote.-4.49%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -4.06% 16.23 Delayed Quote.22.29%
All news about BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
12:10pItaly to hand Monte dei Paschi CEO Lovaglio new mandate
RE
04:02aItaly to hand Monte dei Paschi CEO Lovaglio new mandate - sources
RE
03/24Futures down in last weekly session
AN
03/23Banca Mps : Chairperson patrizia grieco tenders resignation
PU
03/23Business Square down; banks hurt on Mib.
AN
03/23Mib also joins declines; Terna does well
AN
03/23Milan best with Inwit; European bearish
AN
03/22Green squares; markets on 25 bp Fed and BoE hike
AN
03/22Squares bearish; Nagel pushes for rate hike
AN
03/21Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S P : Report on item 3 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 009 M 3 237 M 3 237 M
Net income 2022 -286 M -307 M -307 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 369 M 2 548 M 2 548 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 17 020
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,88 €
Average target price 2,03 €
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Lovaglio CEO, Director & General Manager
Andrea Francesco Maffezzoni Chief Financial Officer
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Head-Controls, Compliance & Claims Area
Marco Giorgino Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-2.29%2 548
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%367 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%222 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.06%217 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 344
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%136 844
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer