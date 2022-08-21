Monte dei Paschi could raise needed cash in steps - paper

MILAN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena
may raise a much-needed 2.5 billion euros ($2.5
billion) in steps, Italian daily La Repubblica reported on
Sunday, as the bank looks to boost its capital by mid-November.
The collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity
government in July, which has propelled Italy towards an
election on Sept. 25, has made the capital-raising plan more
complicated for the world's oldest bank.
According to La Repubblica, the bank may get 1.6 billion
euros already committed by Italy's treasury by Nov. 12.
Later on, it could get additional "injections of private
funds, perhaps from the longed-for buyer that the Treasury has
been seeking for years", the paper said. Monte dei Paschi was
not available for comment.
In mid-July, Monte dei Paschi's CEO publicly said the bank
would raise the 2.5 billion euros via a capital increase to be
executed under an "all or nothing" condition.
But in documents published on the bank's website in
mid-August ahead of a Sept. 15 shareholders meeting due to
approve the rights issue, MPS dropped the "all or nothing"
condition for the cash call.
Repubblica said this change could be linked to MPS'
intention to complete the cash call in steps, or could be aimed
at reducing the risks for the banks in the underwriting
consortium for the capital increase.
In the same documents, the bank said it was confident of
completing the planned cash call between the end of October and
the beginning of November, "if market conditions allow it".
The bank said it could add more investment banks to the
group of eight lenders already lined up for the cash call, and
added it may sign agreements with anchor investors and "other
investors" to underwrite part of the rights issue.
A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters in late
July that the Treasury was determined to complete the bank's
capital raising despite the political chaos.
($1 = 0.9966 euros)
