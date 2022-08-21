Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:38 2022-08-19 am EDT
0.4022 EUR   -1.03%
10:10aMonte dei Paschi could raise needed cash in steps - paper
RE
06:18aMonte dei Paschi could raise needed cash in steps - paper
RE
08/12BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : Half-year report as at 30 June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Monte dei Paschi could raise needed cash in steps - paper

08/21/2022 | 10:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena may raise a much-needed 2.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in steps, Italian daily La Repubblica reported on Sunday, as the bank looks to boost its capital by mid-November.

The collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity government in July, which has propelled Italy towards an election on Sept. 25, has made the capital-raising plan more complicated for the world's oldest bank.

According to La Repubblica, the bank may get 1.6 billion euros already committed by Italy's treasury by Nov. 12.

Later on, it could get additional "injections of private funds, perhaps from the longed-for buyer that the Treasury has been seeking for years", the paper said. Monte dei Paschi was not available for comment.

In mid-July, Monte dei Paschi's CEO publicly said the bank would raise the 2.5 billion euros via a capital increase to be executed under an "all or nothing" condition.

But in documents published on the bank's website in mid-August ahead of a Sept. 15 shareholders meeting due to approve the rights issue, MPS dropped the "all or nothing" condition for the cash call.

Repubblica said this change could be linked to MPS' intention to complete the cash call in steps, or could be aimed at reducing the risks for the banks in the underwriting consortium for the capital increase.

In the same documents, the bank said it was confident of completing the planned cash call between the end of October and the beginning of November, "if market conditions allow it".

The bank said it could add more investment banks to the group of eight lenders already lined up for the cash call, and added it may sign agreements with anchor investors and "other investors" to underwrite part of the rights issue.

A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters in late July that the Treasury was determined to complete the bank's capital raising despite the political chaos.

($1 = 0.9966 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Evans and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
10:10aMonte dei Paschi could raise needed cash in steps - paper
RE
06:18aMonte dei Paschi could raise needed cash in steps - paper
RE
08/12BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Half-year report as at 30 June 2022
PU
08/08Martingale defends merit of claims against Monte dei Paschi
RE
08/05Monte dei Paschi Adds Santander, Three More Underwriters to $2.6 Billion Rights Issue
MT
08/05Monte dei Paschi to Divest $939 Million Nonperforming Loan Portfolio; Shares Drop 6%
MT
08/05BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Board approves consolidated results as at 30 june 2..
PU
08/05BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Extension of the underwriting syndicate for the sha..
PU
08/05Barclays, Santander, SocGen, Stifel join MPS cash call consortium
RE
08/05BANCA MPS : Extraordinary shareholders' meeting called on 15 september 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 029 M 3 041 M 3 041 M
Net income 2022 -645 M -648 M -648 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 403 M 405 M 405 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 21 079
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,40 €
Average target price 0,33 €
Spread / Average Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Lovaglio CEO, Director & General Manager
Andrea Francesco Maffezzoni Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Head-Controls, Compliance & Claims Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-54.91%405
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.08%347 891
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.45%285 090
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.95%216 034
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.48%172 015
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.07%158 143