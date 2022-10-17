Advanced search
    BMPS   IT0005508921

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:44 2022-10-17 am EDT
2.039 EUR   -1.16%
Monte dei Paschi kicks off 2.5 billion euro cash call

10/17/2022 | 03:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: View of the logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena launched on Monday a new share sale, its seventh in 14 years, seeking to raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.4 billion) to fund its latest turnaround plan.

MPS, which is owned by the state following a 2017 bailout, is offering shareholders 374 new shares for each three shares owned at a price of 2 euros each.

On Friday Italian market regulator Consob set the shares' reference price at 2.0630 euro each, stripping out a theoretical price for subscription rights of 7.8371 euros each.

The stock rose sharply in early trade on Monday, triggering an automatic trading suspension. By 0704 GMT it gained 7.6% at 2.219 euros each.

The rights failed to trade and were indicated down at 6.27 euros each.

The stock has more than halved in value over the past five days, bringing the overall drop so far this year to nearly 90%, Refinitiv data showed.

MPS' shrunken market value has capped the discount the bank was able to offer on the new shares well below what is customary for this type of offers, resulting in a valuation which is at premium over healthier peers.

Given the high risk of unsold stock, MPS has struggled to secure underwriters, managing to sign a guarantee contract only at the very last minute.

To secure backing it agreed to pay 125 million euros in fees and had to find investors who agreed to buy half of the up to 900 million euro portion of the capital increase which cannot be covered by the state.

($1 = 1.0290 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 954 M 2 879 M 2 879 M
Net income 2022 -568 M -553 M -553 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 99,2 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 21 079
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,90 €
Average target price 11,13 €
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Lovaglio CEO, Director & General Manager
Andrea Francesco Maffezzoni Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Head-Controls, Compliance & Claims Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-88.90%97
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.78%326 143
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.75%254 717
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.95%202 634
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.03%163 849
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 387