Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005508921

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:28 2022-11-28 am EST
1.767 EUR   -0.56%
03:23aMonte dei Paschi kicks off new organisational set-up before staff exits
RE
02:59aMonte dei Paschi kicks off new organisational set-up before staff exits
RE
11/25Fitch Upgrades Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 'B+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Monte dei Paschi kicks off new organisational set-up before staff exits

11/28/2022 | 02:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Italian state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena will kick off on Monday a new organisational set-up as it strives to cope with losing roughly a fifth of its employees in two days' time, unions said.

In a joint statement, Italian banking unions complained they had not been able to reach an agreement with the bank over the new work organisation prior to its launching and would continue to seek to discuss arrangements. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing Federico Maccioni)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
03:23aMonte dei Paschi kicks off new organisational set-up before staff exits
RE
02:59aMonte dei Paschi kicks off new organisational set-up before staff exits
RE
11/25Fitch Upgrades Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 'B+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
11/24Fitch Lifts Monte Dei Paschi's Rating Following $3 Billion Capital Raise
MT
11/24Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S P : Fitch ratings improves the bank's ratings with stab..
PU
11/24Analysis-Italy's Meloni and the technocrats - a difficult power balance
RE
11/21Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S P : Pillar III Report - September 2022
PU
11/17Notice Of Availability To The Public : RES…
PU
11/15Italy to name former Treasury official to head ITA Airways, sources say
RE
11/15Axa In Talks with Monte dei Paschi to Secure Improved Commissions Deal
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 012 M 3 132 M 3 132 M
Net income 2022 -338 M -351 M -351 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 238 M 2 328 M 2 328 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 21 244
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,78 €
Average target price 11,34 €
Spread / Average Target 538%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Lovaglio CEO, Director & General Manager
Andrea Francesco Maffezzoni Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Head-Controls, Compliance & Claims Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-90.44%2 328
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.65%401 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%302 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%205 181
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.13%180 770
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 999