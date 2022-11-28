Monte dei Paschi kicks off new organisational set-up before staff exits

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Italian state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena will kick off on Monday a new organisational set-up as it strives to cope with losing roughly a fifth of its employees in two days' time, unions said.

In a joint statement, Italian banking unions complained they had not been able to reach an agreement with the bank over the new work organisation prior to its launching and would continue to seek to discuss arrangements. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing Federico Maccioni)