    BMPS   IT0005508921

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
02:16 2022-11-11 am EST
1.816 EUR   +0.89%
01:53aMonte dei Paschi posts 360.5 million euros nine-month loss
RE
11/08Banco BPM raises 2022 and 2023 EPS guidance after Q3 profit beats
RE
11/04Italian Lender BMPS Falls 13% on $2.4 Billion Capital Increase
MT
Monte dei Paschi posts 360.5 million euros nine-month loss

11/11/2022 | 01:53am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank is seen at a bank entrance in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - State-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) on Friday reported a 360.5 million loss for the first nine months after booking charges to lay off staff through a costly voluntary scheme.

To fund the scheme and beef up capital, MPS this month raised 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in a new share issue - five years after an 8 billion euro bailout that handed the state its 64% stake.

MPS said the capital raising had lifted its core capital ratio to 14.7% at the end of September, up from 10.8% three months earlier.

MPS booked 925 million euros in charges in the period to finance 4,000 staff cuts.

Net of those charges the bank's net profit in the nine months stood at 565 million euros thanks to a 415 million euro tax boost.

($1 = 0.9786 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 954 M 3 003 M 3 003 M
Net income 2022 -568 M -577 M -577 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,0 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 21 079
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Luigi Lovaglio CEO, Director & General Manager
Andrea Francesco Maffezzoni Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Head-Controls, Compliance & Claims Area
