Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:36 2022-09-15 am EDT
0.3672 EUR   +2.80%
01:51pMonte dei Paschi shareholders approve seventh cash call in 14 years
RE
12:26pMonte dei Paschi investors back latest cash call in stormy markets
RE
11:48aMPS CEO says Axa, Anima welcome to invest in cash call
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Monte dei Paschi shareholders approve seventh cash call in 14 years

09/15/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Italy's problem bank casts long shadow over Draghi's summer break

MILAN (Reuters) - Shareholders in state-owned Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) on Thursday approved a 2.5 billion euro ($2.5 billion) cash call.

Here is a timeline of key events in the recent history of MPS, whose origins can be traced back to the 15th century.

NOVEMBER 2007 - MPS buys Antonveneta from Santander for 9 billion euros in cash, just months after the Spanish bank paid 6.6 billion euros for it.

JANUARY 2008 - MPS announces a 5 billion euros rights issue, a 950 million euro capital increase reserved to JPMorgan, a 2.16 billion euro Tier2 bond and a 1.56 billion euro bridge loan to fund the Antonveneta deal.

MARCH 2009 - MPS sells 1.9 billion euros in special bonds to Italy's Treasury to shore up its finances.

JULY 2011 - MPS raises 2.15 billion euros in a rights issue ahead of European stress test results.

SEPTEMBER 2011 - The Bank of Italy provides 6 billion euros in emergency liquidity to MPS as the euro zone sovereign crisis escalates.

MARCH 2012 - MPS posts a 4.7 billion euro 2011 loss after billions of goodwill writedowns on deals including Antonveneta.

JUNE 2012 - MPS asks Italy's Treasury to underwrite up to another 2 billion euros in special bonds.

OCTOBER 2012 - Shareholders approve a 1 billion euro share issue targeting new investors.

MARCH 2013 - MPS loses 3.17 billion euros in 2012, hit by plunging Italian government bond prices.

JUNE 2014 - MPS raises 5 billion euros in a rights issue and repays the state 3.1 billion euros.

OCTOBER 2014 - MPS emerges as the worst performer in Europe-wide stress tests.

JUNE 2015 - MPS raises 3 billion euros in cash after a 5.3 billion euro net loss for 2014 on record bad loan writedowns. It repays the remaining 1.1 billion euro state underwritten special bond.

JULY 2016 - MPS announces a new 5 billion euro rights issue and plans to offload 28 billion euros in bad loans after European bank stress tests.

DECEMBER 2016 - MPS turns to the state for help under a precautionary recapitalisation scheme after its cash call fails.

JULY 2017 - After the ECB declares MPS solvent, the EU Commission clears an 8.2 billion euro bailout which hands the state a 68% stake at a cost of 5.4 billion.

OCTOBER 2019 - MPS completes Europe's biggest bad loan securitisation deal.

AUGUST 2020 - Italy sets aside 1.5 billion euros to help MPS as it works to meet an end-2021 re-privatisation deadline.

FEBRUARY 2021 - MPS posts 1.69 billion euro loss for 2020 as it opens its books to potential buyers.

JULY 2021 - UniCredit enters exclusive talks to buy "selected parts" of MPS, a day before European banking stress test results show the latter's capital would be wiped out in a slump.

OCTOBER 2021 - Talks with UniCredit collapse.

JUNE 2022 - MPS announces a 2.5 billion euro capital increase for end-October and secures a pre-underwriting accord with banks.

(Reporting by Valentina Za;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.83% 0.67077 Delayed Quote.5.78%
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. 2.80% 0.3672 Delayed Quote.-59.96%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 3.52% 2.6765 Delayed Quote.-12.07%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.73% 1.14754 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.54% 0.757054 Delayed Quote.9.32%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 2.35% 9.232 Delayed Quote.-18.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.64% 0.012531 Delayed Quote.6.85%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.90% 10.964 Delayed Quote.-19.77%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.12% 1.00061 Delayed Quote.13.95%
All news about BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
01:51pMonte dei Paschi shareholders approve seventh cash call in 14 years
RE
12:26pMonte dei Paschi investors back latest cash call in stormy markets
RE
11:48aMPS CEO says Axa, Anima welcome to invest in cash call
RE
05:38aMonte dei Paschi shareholders meet to approve cash call
RE
09/13Monte dei Paschi's junior debt rallies on Anima's support for cash call
RE
09/12Italy's Monte dei Paschi Faces Calls to Postpone $2.5 Billion Rights Issue Amid Current..
MT
09/05ECB approves Monte dei Paschi capital raising amid uncertain markets
RE
09/05ECB Approves Monte dei Paschi's Proposed $2.5 Billion Rights Issue
MT
08/31Investors in state-owned Monte dei Paschi urged to back cash call
RE
08/22Monte dei Paschi To Complete $2.5 Billion Rights Issue In Portions
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 954 M 2 953 M 2 953 M
Net income 2022 -568 M -567 M -567 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 358 M 358 M 358 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 21 079
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,36 €
Average target price 0,33 €
Spread / Average Target -8,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Lovaglio CEO, Director & General Manager
Andrea Francesco Maffezzoni Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Head-Controls, Compliance & Claims Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-59.96%358
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.67%340 530
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.87%272 154
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-12.95%211 207
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.80%164 163
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 587