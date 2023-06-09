Advanced search
    BMPS   IT0005508921

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
06:15:41 2023-06-09
2.334 EUR   -4.19%
06:14aMib flat; de Nora Industries on yearly highs
AN
06:00aMonte dei Paschi shares tumble as BPER rules out merger
RE
06/07Mib falls below 27,000 points; Saipem bullish
AN
Monte dei Paschi shares tumble as BPER rules out merger

06/09/2023 | 06:00am EDT
The entrance of the Monte dei Paschi bank headquarters is seen in Siena

MILAN (Reuters) - BPER Banca is not interested in merging with rival Banca Monte dei Paschi (MPS), the chief executive of Italy's fourth-largest bank said on Friday

"MPS is in Siena, we are not at all interested in it," CEO Piero Montani said on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

Shares in the bank were down 3.5% as of 0946 GMT, at the bottom of Italy's blue chip index.

Last week, CEO Luigi Lovaglio had flagged his bank's willingness to partner with rivals to build a "third pole" in Italy's banking sector, but had "no comment" when asked whether it was looking at Banco BPM or BPER Banca.

Both of those banks have now officially denied any interest.

The chairman of Banco BPM said last week that his bank had a stand-alone strategy and would not seek a deal with state-controlled MPS.

Commitments agreed with European Union authorities at the time of MPS's 5.4 billion euro ($5.81 billion) bailout in 2017 bind Rome to eventually selling its 64% stake in the bank.

($1 = 0.9292 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Federico Maccioni; editing by Alvise Armellini and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -4.15% 2.334 Real-time Quote.26.57%
BANCO BPM S.P.A. -0.47% 3.842 Real-time Quote.15.78%
BPER BANCA S.P.A. -1.12% 2.471 Real-time Quote.30.21%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -0.88% 18.51 Real-time Quote.40.58%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 473 M 3 742 M 3 742 M
Net income 2023 808 M 871 M 871 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,80x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 069 M 3 306 M 3 306 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 16 905
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,44 €
Average target price 2,20 €
Spread / Average Target -9,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Lovaglio CEO, Director & General Manager
Andrea Francesco Maffezzoni Chief Financial Officer
Nicola Maione Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Head-Controls, Compliance & Claims Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.26.57%3 306
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.91%411 254
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.96%241 057
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%232 938
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.11%166 670
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.62%158 982
