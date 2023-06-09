Monte dei Paschi shares tumble as BPER rules out merger

"MPS is in Siena, we are not at all interested in it," CEO Piero Montani said on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

Shares in the bank were down 3.5% as of 0946 GMT, at the bottom of Italy's blue chip index.

Last week, CEO Luigi Lovaglio had flagged his bank's willingness to partner with rivals to build a "third pole" in Italy's banking sector, but had "no comment" when asked whether it was looking at Banco BPM or BPER Banca.

Both of those banks have now officially denied any interest.

The chairman of Banco BPM said last week that his bank had a stand-alone strategy and would not seek a deal with state-controlled MPS.

Commitments agreed with European Union authorities at the time of MPS's 5.4 billion euro ($5.81 billion) bailout in 2017 bind Rome to eventually selling its 64% stake in the bank.

($1 = 0.9292 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Federico Maccioni; editing by Alvise Armellini and Jason Neely)