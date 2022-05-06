Monte dei Paschi swings to profit ahead of new plan in June

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena
on Friday reported a first quarter profit of 9.7 million euros
($10 million) and said new Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio would
present a new plan for the Italian state-owned bank on June 23.
The first quarter result compares with a 78.6 million euro
loss in the previous quarter and a 119.3 million euro profit in
the same period of 2021.
Lovaglio, a former UniCredit executive, is currently
revising a previous strategic plan Monte dei Paschi submitted to
European authorities in December in order to take into account
their feedback and the changed macroeconomic environment.
Monte dei Paschi said the size of a planned capital raising
for the moment remained at 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion).
Revenues were up 8.7% from the previous quarter as the sale
of securities boosted trading income.
The bank set aside 111.3 million euros against loan losses
in the period, half the previous quarter's figure when it had
tightened criteria to assess some impaired loans.
($1 = 0.9504 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)