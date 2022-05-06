Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/06 02:20:47 am EDT
0.7630 EUR    0.00%
02:16aMonte dei Paschi swings to profit ahead of new plan in June
RE
12:17aItaly To Build Up Rescue Package For Monte dei Paschi
MT
05/05Italy sets aside more money to boost capital at Monte dei Paschi - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Monte dei Paschi swings to profit ahead of new plan in June

05/06/2022 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Friday reported a first quarter profit of 9.7 million euros ($10 million) and said new Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio would present a new plan for the Italian state-owned bank on June 23.

The first quarter result compares with a 78.6 million euro loss in the previous quarter and a 119.3 million euro profit in the same period of 2021.

Lovaglio, a former UniCredit executive, is currently revising a previous strategic plan Monte dei Paschi submitted to European authorities in December in order to take into account their feedback and the changed macroeconomic environment.

Monte dei Paschi said the size of a planned capital raising for the moment remained at 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

Revenues were up 8.7% from the previous quarter as the sale of securities boosted trading income.

The bank set aside 111.3 million euros against loan losses in the period, half the previous quarter's figure when it had tightened criteria to assess some impaired loans.

($1 = 0.9504 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -2.37% 0.763 Delayed Quote.-14.46%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 2.08% 8.58 Delayed Quote.-36.65%
All news about BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
02:16aMonte dei Paschi swings to profit ahead of new plan in June
RE
12:17aItaly To Build Up Rescue Package For Monte dei Paschi
MT
05/05Italy sets aside more money to boost capital at Monte dei Paschi - sources
RE
04/12SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF BANCA MONTE : 2021 Financial Statements approved Board of Directo..
PU
04/08Italian Judge To Transfer Diamond Trade Fraud Case Involving Lenders Including UniCredi..
MT
03/30BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Information required by Consob pursuant Art. 114 Pa..
PU
03/29Italy To Privatize Monte dei Paschi After Completing $2.8 Billion Capital Raise, Restru..
MT
03/28Italy Expects to Sell Monte dei Paschi After Restructuring
CI
03/28Italy expects to sell Monte dei Paschi after restructuring
RE
03/28Italy's MPS to finalise cash needs after new plan-minister
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 917 M 3 064 M 3 064 M
Net income 2022 176 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 765 M 803 M 803 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 21 244
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,76 €
Average target price 0,93 €
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Lovaglio Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Head-Controls, Compliance & Claims Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-14.46%803
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.73%373 299
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.62%311 157
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%247 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.81%182 182
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.71%174 280