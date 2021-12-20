Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Monte dei Paschi to Raise $2.8 Billion for New Strategic Plan

12/20/2021 | 02:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joshua Kirby

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA is to raise 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) through a capital increase next year as part of a new mid-term plan after the failure of the Italian government's efforts to sell the lender to peer UniCredit SpA.

Funds from the capital raise will be used for investment in I.T., for restructuring expenses, and to cover 2020 stress-test indications and current equity requirements, MPS said in a statement late Friday.

The new plan to 2026 replaces one approved last December and submitted to the European Central Bank and European Union regulators, whose approval is a prerequisite for the new capital strengthening, MPS said.

Under the plan, the bank envisions a cost-income ratio below 60% by 2024 with further reductions beyond then, and a fully-loaded CET1 ratio above 14% in 2024 and at around 17.5% in 2026, before dividends and any positive DTA reassessment. The previous plan laid out a phased-in CET1 ratio consistently above 12%, MPS said at the time.

The bank is also targeting pretax profit of EUR700 million in 2024, and return on tangible equity of around 11% by 2026. The plan depends on commercial momentum in net interest income and commissions, as well as savings from a voluntary job-exit scheme. Savings of around EUR275 million a year could be largely achieved by 2024, depending on negotiations with labor unions, MPS said.

The struggling bank was bailed out by the Italian government in 2017 and faces an EU deadline to re-privatize it. Exclusive talks with larger peer UniCredit began this summer over a deal, but collapsed within months.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 0205ET

All news about BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
02:05aMonte dei Paschi to Raise $2.8 Billion for New Strategic Plan
DJ
12/19Monte de Paschi Plans $2.8 Billion Capital Raise in 2022
MT
12/17Italy's Monte dei Paschi plans to raise 2.5 bln euros in capital
RE
12/17BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Board of Directors approves the 2022-2026 Strategic..
PU
12/15Shares in Carige surge on BPER's bid ahead of key meeting
RE
12/13MPS will soon submit revised plan to Treasury, CEO says
RE
12/13UniCredit Chief Denies Deal Talks With Mediobanca, Generali
MT
12/11UniCredit chief not interested in Generali or Mediobanca - Il Sole 24 Ore
RE
12/02Italy In Talks With EU To Delay Monte Dei Paschi Privatization By Two Years
MT
12/01Fitch Removes Monte dei Paschi from Rating Watch Negative
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 012 M 3 389 M 3 389 M
Net income 2021 239 M 269 M 269 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 929 M 1 048 M 1 046 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 21 297
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,93 €
Average target price 0,94 €
Spread / Average Target 1,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Sica Chief Financial Officer
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Ettore Carneade Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-11.10%1 048
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.37%463 268
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.77%359 118
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.71%242 668
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.52%201 133
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.88%191 188